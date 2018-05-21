Mike Boyce, a non-executive director of virtual reality technology company VR Education Holdings, bought 499,942 ordinary shares in the AIM-quoted company on Monday. Boyce, a former sales manager at Capita One Education, acquired the shares at an average cost of 16p each, for a total of £79,991. The director's share purchase represented a total of 0.26% of VR's issued share capital. Earlier in May, VR announced that its award-winning Apollo 11 VR educational experience had been selected to be ...

