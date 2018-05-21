Although quieter than last week, there's still plenty for investors to get their teeth into on Tuesday, with updates from Close Brothers, Cranswick, Entertainment One, Galliford Try, Halfords, Homeserve, Pets at Home and Shaftesbury, before later data on UK public finance data and industrial trends that could move markets a little. Halfords' results will mark four months since new chief executive Graham Stapleton joined from Dixons Carphone to become the bike and car parts retailer's fourth boss ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...