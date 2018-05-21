Wall Street trading started the week strong on Monday as investors welcomed an easing of tensions between the US and China, with deal news in focus. At 1549 BST, the exporter-laden Dow Jones Industrial Average was up by 1.47% or 363.99 points to 25,079.09, while the S&P 500 was adding 0.93% or 25.10 points to 2,738.13 and the Nasdaq Composite by 0.92% or 67.67 points to 7,421.17. Connor Campbell, a financial analyst at SpreadEx, said, "The Dow surged more than 300 points after the bell rang on ...

