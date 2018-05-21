Sky's potential takeover by Comcast does not perturb the government, but Culture Secretary Matt Hancock said he had not yet reached a final decision. Hancock said he is "not minded" to intervene on public interest grounds in relation to Comcast potentially taking over Sky but said he will consider further representations before reaching a final decision. The Secretary of State is given quasi-judicial powers to make such decisions and is required to do so independently, following a ...

