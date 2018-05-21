MORSCO, Inc.: Morsco Names New Plumbing, Waterworks Leadership

Drew Roberts to Lead Plumbing Operations; Mike Swedick to Return to Waterworks

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2018 / In an effort to solidify the leadership team in its three business units, MORSCO today has announced that Drew Roberts will lead the Plumbing operations while Mike Swedick will return to the Waterworks division, effective immediately.

Roberts most recently served as Regional Vice President, West, for MORSCO's Plumbing operations since 2017. He joined the company as a Branch Manager with Morrison Supply Company in 2013 and was promoted to General Manager of MORSCO's Farnsworth Wholesale Company brand in 2015.

Previous to joining MORSCO, Roberts spent nearly 13 years in a plumbing sales role. He holds a Bachelor's of Business in Finance degree from Texas Tech University.

Swedick has served as both President of the Plumbing and Waterworks operations for MORSCO since 2017. He joined Fortiline Waterworks, one of the largest distributors of underground water, sewer and storm utility products in the United States, in early 2011 and was named VP of Sales in late 2011. He was named Chief Operating Officer in 2014 and President and CEO in 2015. MORSCO acquired Fortiline in October, 2016.

Previously, Swedick spent eight years in the waterworks distribution business and nearly 20 years in sales and leadership positions at Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc., a leading manufacturer of HDPE polyethylene drainage pipe products.

Roberts and Swedick join Jim Mishler, President, MORSCO HVAC Supply, as a part of MORSCO's business unit leadership team.

"Both Drew and Mike have had tremendous success in their MORSCO careers and have proved that they can lead effectively, work closely with our local associates, and grow our business," said Chip Hornsby, MORSCO CEO. "With our three division Presidents in place now, and our partnership with the Reece Group on the horizon, we are poised for incredible success at MORSCO well into the future."

About MORSCO

MORSCO is a leading U.S. distributor of commercial and residential plumbing, waterworks and HVAC supplies. The company was founded in Fort Worth, Texas, and is now one of the fastest growing in its market. The MORSCO family of brands consists of Express Pipe & Supply Co. (CA); Farnsworth Wholesale Supply (AZ); Morrison Supply Company (TX, OK, NM, KS); Murray Supply Company (NC, SC); Wholesale Specialties (CO), DeVore & Johnson (GA); Fortiline Waterworks (AL, AZ, FL, GA, KS, KY, NC, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, VA), MORSCO HVAC Supply (AZ, TX) and MORSCO's premier showroom offering in these markets, Expressions Home Gallery. For additional information regarding MORSCO or any of its brands, please visit www.morsco.com.

CONTACT:

Cathy Hein, Director, Strategic Communications & Branding

704-788-9806

cthein@morsco.com



SOURCE: MORSCO