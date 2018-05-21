London's top-flight index hit a new record on Monday, boosted by a weaker pound as the dollar rallied on the back of an easing of tensions between the US and China, which also helped to lift broader market sentiment. By the closing bell, the FTSE 100 had gained 1.03% or 80.38 points to finish at 7,859.17, breaking through the 7,800 mark for the first time, as the pound fell 0.39% versus the dollar to 1.3416 and 0.37% against the euro to 1.1400. A weaker pound tends to lift the blue chip index as ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...