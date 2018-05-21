UK gas storage firm Infrastrata announced on Monday that it has appointed salt cavern gas-storage specialist Evan Passaris to strengthen the company's operational team. The AIM-traded company said the appointment has been made as work on the Front End Engineering and Design ("FEED") work programme is fully underway as part of the Islandmagee gas storage project. A technical director with Atkins' Ground Engineering Division, Passaris has over 40 years of experience in engineering consultancy in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...