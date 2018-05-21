Solartech Universal plans to expand its current 80 MW/year capacity by 180 MW/year. The company is seeking a facility in South Florida.Midway through 2017, high-efficiency solar manufacturer Solartech Universal, of Riviera Beach, Florida, announced a planned expansion into Puerto Rico. The company hoped to add up to 180 MW/year of production capacity. Those plans have now shifted to the continental United States as a result of Hurricane Maria hitting Puerto Rico, and the company is now seeking space in South Florida to fulfill its needs. SolarTech Universal's existing Riviera Beach facility has ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...