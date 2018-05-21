SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against PPG Industries, Inc. - PPG

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2018 / Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) from April 24, 2017 through May 10, 2018, both dates inclusive ("Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for PPG investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the PPG class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/ppg-industries-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email vik@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) PPG's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017 and the quarterly financial statements of 2017 contained improper accounting entries and could no longer be relied upon; (2) PPG failed to maintain adequate internal controls; and (3) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

