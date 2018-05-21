Block & Leviton LLP: FLEX SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lead Plaintiff Deadline Approaching; Block & Leviton Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2018 / Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, reminds investors in Flex Ltd. ("Flex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FLEX) that Monday, July 9, 2018 is the deadline to seek lead plaintiff status in the pending securities class action against the Company and certain of its officers and directors.

The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California (No. 5:18-cv-02706), alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that the Company's internal controls over financial reporting were materially weak and deficient and that the Company had improperly accounted for obligations in a customer contract and certain related services.

On April 26, 2018, Flex disclosed that the "Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors, with the assistance of independent outside counsel, is undertaking an independent investigation of allegations made by an employee including that the Company improperly accounted for obligations in a customer contract and certain related reserves. The independent outside counsel also notified the San Francisco office of the Securities and Exchange Commission of the allegations and that it will report the findings of the independent investigation upon its conclusion."

If you purchased Flex stock betweenJanuary 26, 2017 and April 26, 2018and wish to serve as a lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 9, 2018. As a member of the class, you may seek to file a motion to serve as a lead plaintiff or take no action and remain an absent class member. If you wish to become involved in the litigation or have questions about your legal rights, you are encouraged to contact attorney John DeFelice at (888) 868-2385, by email at john@blockesq.com or by visiting http://shareholder.law/flex.

