Block & Leviton LLP: LENDING CLUB SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Block & Leviton Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm Concerning Impending Lead Plaintiff Deadline

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2018 / Block & Leviton LLP, a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, reminds investors in Lending Club, Corp. ("Lending Club" or the "Company") (NYSE: LC) that Monday, July 2, 2018 is the deadline to seek lead plaintiff status in the pending securities class action against the Company and certain of its officers and directors.

The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California (No. 3:18-cv-02599), alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements when they stated that Lending Club customers would receive a loan with "no hidden fees." On April 25, 2018, the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") filed a complaint alleging that Lending Club knowingly charged consumers hidden fees, contrary to the Company's public disclosures.

If you purchased Lending Club stock between May 7, 2016 and April 25, 2018 and wish to serve as a lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 2, 2018. As a member of the class, you may seek to file a motion to serve as a lead plaintiff or take no action and remain an absent class member. If you wish to become involved in the litigation or have questions about your legal rights, you are encouraged to contact attorney John DeFelice at (888) 868-2385, by email at john@blockesq.com or by visiting http://shareholder.law/lendingclub.

Confidentiality to whistleblowers or others with information relevant to this investigation is assured.

