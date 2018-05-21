Gaskets Rock Appoints New Managing Partner for Indianapolis Region

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2018 / Jim Cox, President of Gaskets Rock, announced that Ben Guthrie has joined the company as Managing Partner for the Indianapolis region. Guthrie will be instrumental in promoting ongoing growth in the Greater Indianapolis/Louisville areas.

Ben Guthrie joins the team

Guthrie was a top tier General Manager with Applebee's and a customer of Gaskets Rock for many years. He was always impressed with the dynamic Pittsburg-headquartered company's high-quality approach to commercial refrigeration gaskets.

Jim Cox believes that Guthrie has the professional experience and capabilities to continue promoting growth in the Midwest. He appreciates Guthrie's management skills, professionalism, and high energy.

Gaskets Rock identifies an opportunity

Jim Cox brought 15 years of experience in the after-market gasket world into establishing Gaskets Rock. He identified an opportunity in the after-market commercial refrigeration gasket market. With an influx of low to mediocre quality gaskets, businesses were complaining about the need to replace gaskets frequently. Gaskets Rock began manufacturing the high-quality OEM commercial refrigeration gaskets to meet their needs.

Gadgets Rock has since positioned itself in the market as a provider of the longest-lasting and best-performing commercial refrigeration gaskets. The company's prices are affordable, and they have unheard of turnaround times for OEMs.

Finding OEM replacement gaskets is time-consuming and expensive

Refrigeration companies, maintenance managers, facility managers and owners of restaurants appreciate Gadgets Rock because finding OEM replacement gaskets is time-consuming and extremely expensive. The company has a large inventory of high-quality OEM gasket material and uses the best manufacturing equipment and dies available. It offers excellent installation services and has an extraordinary program, GR Database Plus, which makes the after-market gadget ordering process easy.

The role of a gasket is to keep a cooling unit as airtight as possible. Each unit has an OEM gasket designed to fit their particular door. Deviating from manufacturer's specifications puts the freshness of food at risk. The welding of corners is very important when it comes to commercial refrigeration gaskets because a poorly constructed corner is the first place where the airtight seal will break.

Fantastic inventory management

Jim Cox had the vision to remove the difficulty customers were experiencing in finding and ordering refrigeration gaskets. The vision became a reality with a fantastic inventory management system that they offer free of charge to customers.

An unrivaled team of professionals

Gaskets Rock has assembled an unrivaled team of professionals throughout the United States and Canada, and Ben Guthrie is a welcome addition to the team. The team knows refrigerator doors and gaskets, taking the guesswork out of recognizing the proper profile and size which saves time and senseless expense. These professionals put their customers first, and that is why they keep coming back.

For More Infomation:

Jim Cox, CEO

Gaskets Rock

info@GasketsRock.com

JimCox@GasketsRock.com

800-790-9284

SOURCE: Gaskets Rock