Chengdu Hi-Tech Zone: Building a New Cradle for Chinese Unicorns

CHENGDU, China, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 18, during the Chengdu Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship Fair, Chengdu Hi-Tech Zone announced that the Unicorn Investment Foundation with a scale of RMB 10 billion will be set up to assist companies that have innovation technology and innovative commercial modes with great growth potentials to tackle the problems of financing and at the same time to set up a company gradient cultivation system to provide different-staged companies with targeted support policies respectively.

Relevant heads of Chengdu Hi-Tech Zone indicated that, more than 3 unicorn companies would be cultivated this year and this number would amount to 10 in the next three years.

Chengdu Hi-Tech Zone has already set up an incubation network ranging from professional parks, maker space, incubator, professional buildings to professional companies, with an overall incubation carrier area of 4.3 million square meters. It will also build the first hi-tech service supermarket in southwestern China by learning from the operation ideas of modern supermarkets to put hi-tech services on a "shelf". Entrepreneurs can "select and purchase" all kinds of scientific service products in accordance with their demands, while foreign companies can enjoy the one-stop service of innovation and startup.

With the increasing optimized industrial environment, Chengdu Hi-Tech Zone's attraction to global talents has been enhanced gradually. In recent days, Nobel laureate in Chemistry Robert Huber has been invited to work as the honorary dean of Tianfu International Nobel Biomedicine Research Institute. He is not the first Nobel laureate that Chengdu Hi-Tech Zone has attracted. Currently, 6 Nobel laureates have chosen to settle down in Chengdu Hi-Tech Zone to set up research institutes. When Professor Robert Huber arrived in Chengdu Tianfu International Bio-town he noted, "I have visited a lot of biological medicine industry parks in Europe, but Chengdu Tianfu International Bio-town has grown faster than any of them."