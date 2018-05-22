

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market drifted lower on Tuesday in choppy trading after opening higher following the overnight gains on Wall Street. In addition, a stronger yen weighed on exporters' shares.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 17.74 points or 0.08 percent to 22,984.63, after touching a high of 23,031.67 in early trades.



The major exporters are mostly lower on a stronger yen. Canon is down 0.2 percent, while Panasonic and Sony are declining almost 2 percent each. Meanwhile, Mitsubishi Electric is rising almost 2 percent.



Automaker Toyota is rising 0.4 percent, while Honda is edging down less than 0.1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining almost 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down 0.4 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is losing more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is lower by 0.6 percent despite higher crude oil prices.



Takeda Pharmaceutical's shares are adding 0.7 percent after the company said it will divest its entire 51.34 percent stake in a Chinese joint venture, Guangdong Techpool Bio-Pharma, to JV partner Shanghai Pharmaceutical Holding and an investment fund. The deal is estimated at $280 million.



Among the market's best performers, Nitto Denko is rising more than 3 percent and Pacific Metals is higher by more than 2 percent.



On the flip side, Tokyo Electric Power is declining more than 3 percent, Furukawa Electric is down almost 3 percent and T&D Holdings is losing more than 2 percent.



In economic news, Japan will on Tuesday release April figures for supermarket sales.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 110 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Monday amid optimism about a positive outcome from trade talks between the U.S. and China. The Dow jumped 298.20 points or 1.21 percent to 25,013.29, the Nasdaq added 39.70 points or 0.54 percent to 7,394.04 and the S&P 500 gained 20.04 points or 0.74 percent to 2,733.01.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Monday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.4 percent. Meanwhile, the German markets were close for a holiday.



Crude oil prices rose on Monday amid Venezuela and Iran supply concerns. June WTI crude climbed $0.96 or 1.4 percent to settle at $72.24 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



