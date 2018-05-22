

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - A group of workers at Boeing Co's (BA) large plane-making facility in South Carolina will vote on union representation later this month after labor regulators on Monday cleared a path for a fresh ballot.



The facility producing 787 Dreamliner jets in North Charleston has become a battleground for relations between organized labor and Boeing that could affect where the company manufactures future aircraft models.



The National Labor Relations Board on Monday said 178 technicians at the facility were an appropriate bargaining unit, with a vote to organize within the International Association of Machinists union set for May 31.



The move comes 15 months after 74% of the nearly 3,000 hourly staff at Boeing's plants around Charleston, which assemble 787 jets and other parts, voted against joining a union. That hard-fought campaign drew criticism from both sides over the tactics employed to sway workers.



Lead union negotiator Mike Evans said the labor board's decision on Monday countered Boeing's 'delay tactics' over union representation in the state, where it also has a design and research center.



