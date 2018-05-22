

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) announced that its Board has authorized the discretionary repurchase of up to $10 billion of its outstanding common stock, in conjunction with newly announced plans to return at least 50% of free cash flow to stockholders beginning in fiscal 2019.



'The data-driven economy will transform nearly every industry, and drive secular growth in demand for memory and storage. Micron is exceptionally well positioned to capitalize on these opportunities and deliver strong business performance and robust free cash flow,' said Sanjay Mehrotra, president and CEO of Micron.



