

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Tuesday despite the overnight gains on Wall Street as investors looked for fresh cues after trade tensions between the U.S. and China eased. Crude oil prices rose in Asian trades after touching their highest levels in three and a half years overnight. Markets in South Korea and Hong Kong are closed for holidays.



The Australian market is declining despite the positive cues overnight from Wall Street amid an easing in U.S.-China trade tensions and higher oil prices. Mining and bank stocks are among the leading decliners.



In late-morning trades, the S&P/ASX 200 Index is down 41.10 points or 0.68 percent to 6,043.40, off a low of 6,041.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is losing 37.80 points or 0.61 percent to 6,152.40.



The big four banks - Westpac, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and ANZ Banking - are lower in a range of 0.5 percent to 1.1 percent.



Mining stocks are also mostly lower after a fall in iron ore prices. BHP Billiton is declining 0.6 percent and Rio Tinto is down 0.2 percent, while Fortescue Metals is adding 0.3 percent.



Meanwhile, gold miners are higher after gold futures ended little changed overnight. Evolution Mining is adding 0.2 percent and Newcrest Mining is up 0.4 percent.



Oil stocks are also mostly higher after crude oil prices touched a three-and-a-half year high overnight. Oil Search is rising 0.2 percent and Santos is advancing 0.6 percent, while Woodside Petroleum is declining more than 1 percent.



James Hardie Industries reported a 47 percent fall in its full-year profit, reflecting acquisition costs, asbestos adjustments and debt, while adjusted net operating profit rose. The building materials supplier's shares are advancing more than 2 percent.



Healthscope's shares are losing more than 4 percent after the company rejected takeover bids from private equity funds BGH and Brookfield.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. The local unit was trading at US$0.7586, up from US$0.7508 on Monday.



The Japanese market drifted lower in choppy trading after opening higher following the overnight gains on Wall Street. In addition, a stronger yen weighed on exporters' shares.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 17.74 points or 0.08 percent to 22,984.63, after touching a high of 23,031.67 in early trades.



The major exporters are mostly lower on a stronger yen. Canon is down 0.2 percent, while Panasonic is declining almost 2 percent.



Sony is losing almost 1 percent after the company said it agreed to buy Mubadala Investment Co.'s stake in EMI Music Publishing for about $2.3 billion. Meanwhile, Mitsubishi Electric is rising almost 2 percent.



Automaker Toyota is rising 0.4 percent, while Honda is edging down less than 0.1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining almost 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down 0.4 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is losing more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is lower by 0.6 percent despite higher crude oil prices.



Takeda Pharmaceutical's shares are adding 0.7 percent after the company said it will divest its entire 51.34 percent stake in a Chinese joint venture, Guangdong Techpool Bio-Pharma, to JV partner Shanghai Pharmaceutical Holding and an investment fund. The deal is estimated at $280 million.



Among the market's best performers, Nitto Denko is rising more than 3 percent and Pacific Metals is higher by more than 2 percent.



On the flip side, Tokyo Electric Power is declining more than 3 percent, Furukawa Electric is down almost 3 percent and T&D Holdings is losing more than 2 percent.



In economic news, Japan will on Tuesday release April figures for supermarket sales.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 110 yen-range on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, New Zealand, Shanghai, Malaysia are also lower, while Singapore, Indonesia and Taiwan are higher. The markets in South Korea and Hong Kong are closed on Tuesday in observance of the Buddha's Birthday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Monday amid optimism about a positive outcome from trade talks between the U.S. and China. The Dow jumped 298.20 points or 1.21 percent to 25,013.29, the Nasdaq added 39.70 points or 0.54 percent to 7,394.04 and the S&P 500 gained 20.04 points or 0.74 percent to 2,733.01.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Monday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.4 percent. Meanwhile, the German markets were close for a holiday.



Crude oil prices rose on Monday amid Venezuela and Iran supply concerns. June WTI crude climbed $0.96 or 1.4 percent to settle at $72.24 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



