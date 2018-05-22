Introducing AbacusNext International, Technology Solutions Provider to the UK, Europe, and Beyond

US Based AbacusNext incorporates AbacusNext International in Edinburgh, the new international headquarters of their globally expanding TaaS platform

EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, May 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AbacusNext (https://www.abacusnext.com/?utm_source=globenewswire&utm_campaign=intl&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_content=abacusnextinternational), the largest Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) provider for the professional services sector, today announced that two-time Queen's Award Winner (https://www.abacusnext.com/press-releases/hotdocs-queens-award-enterprise) HotDocs Ltd-recently integrated into the AbacusNext family of products (https://www.abacusnext.com/press-releases/hotdocs-queens-award-enterprise)-will be reorganized under the newly incorporated AbacusNext International Ltd. The HotDocs brand and product suite will remain as a subsidiary within AbacusNext International's expanded slate of products and services for business.

From its new headquarters in Edinburgh, Scotland, AbacusNext International will bring the fully-managed private cloud solutions and business technology services they pioneered in the North American market to the UK and Europe for the first time. The centerpiece of AbacusNext International's TaaS platform is Abacus Private Cloud, offering clients a fully virtualised, cloud-enabled IT experience that is secure, compliant, and eliminates capital expenditures so they can pay as they grow.

"This is an exciting day that marks a great milestone for everyone in the AbacusNext family," said Alessandra Lezama, CEO of AbacusNext International. "By incorporating HotDocs into AbacusNext, we added a vital and complimentary offering to our product suite. Now, through this reorganization and by establishing an international headquarters in Edinburgh, we're proud to deliver the full complement of our revolutionary technology platform to our clients in the UK, Europe and the rest of the world."

AbacusNext International's headquarters will be home to the current UK based HotDocs staff as well as support teams for UK and European clients wanting to take advantage of the full range of AbacusNext products, including Abacus Private Cloud's best-in-class security and performance.

"As part of AbacusNext International we're able to deliver greatly expanded technology offerings designed to meet the challenges of the digital age," said Gary Eunson, Global Sales Director for HotDocs. "HotDocs' established legacy in risk mitigation and AbacusNext's proven leadership in cybersecurity are a natural fit, and together form the most comprehensive security and compliance platform available. HotDocs has built a world-class client base over the last three decades and this momentum is only going to increase as we're able offer an all-inclusive set of highly scalable technology solutions."

AbacusNext International's combined, worldwide user base of 1.5 million professionals will benefit from the most compelling products and services portfolio in the industry, including case management and practice management software solutions, private cloud hosting, Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS), IT infrastructure management, security endpoint protection, and business automation.

About AbacusNext International

As the largest Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) provider for the professional services sector, AbacusNext International helps legal and accounting professionals achieve ultimate success and peace of mind through the delivery of a complete suite of compliance-ready technology solutions designed to support a secure and cloud-enabled practice at a cost they can afford. Headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland, and backed by private investment with Providence Equity, AbacusNext International delivers products and services to over 1.5 million users worldwide.

About Providence Equity

Providence is a premier global asset management firm with $45 billion in assets under management across complementary private equity and credit businesses. Providence pioneered a sector-focused approach to private equity investing with the vision that a dedicated team of industry experts could build exceptional companies of enduring value. Since the firm's inception in 1989, Providence has invested in more than 150 companies and is the leading equity investment firm focused on the media, communications, education and information industries. Providence is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, and has offices in New York, London, Hong Kong, Singapore and New Delhi. For more information, please visit www.provequity.com (http://www.provequity.com/).

Contact:

858-529-0018

press@abacusnext.com (mailto:press@abacusnext.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: AbacusNext via Globenewswire

