Since April 11, 2018, Zurich has repurchased 1,740,000 of its shares for a total purchase value of CHF 548'167'352.06 at an average purchase price of CHF 315.0387.

The Board of Directors intends to propose to the Annual General Meeting 2019 that Zurich's ordinary share capital be reduced via the cancellation of the shares repurchased under the share buy-back program.

More information about the completed share buy-back program can be found here (http://www.zurich.com/en/investor-relations/our-shares/share-buy-back).

With the completion of the public share buyback program, the Group has concluded its anti-dilution measures announced on February 8, 2018 consisting of the repurchase of shares in the amount of approximately USD 1 billion.

