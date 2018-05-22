SATO Oyj: SATO constructing 179 new homes in Jätkäsaari, Helsinki

SATO Corporation, Press release, 22th May 2018 at 08:30 am

Construction of SATO's 75th anniversary project in Atlantinkatu street, Jätkäsaari, Helsinki, has been launched.The property will have 147 non-subsidised rental homes and 32 family-sized Hitas owner-occupied homes.The high-quality design and implementation plans are based on the winning entry of an international architectural competition that took place in 2015.

Due for completion in spring 2020, the rental apartments will range from various sizes of studios and one-bedroom apartments to family homes. The property will also feature a small business unit.

The design and implementation plans for the property are based on the winning entry of an international architectural competition - "MinMaxMix" by Huttunen-Lipasti-Pakkanen Architects. The starting point for the jury's work was high architectural standard and the practical realisation of responsibility from the perspective of the residents as well as environmental and economic sustainability alike.

- Jätkäsaari is a developing district with a very high appeal among prospective residents. We're happy to be able to offer a large number of rental homes in an excellent location once the property is completed. SATO is continuing its growth in its main operating areas, and our aim is to offer new rental homes close to good public transport links and diverse services, says Antti Aarnio, Vice President, Investments, from SATO.

- The City of Helsinki made determined efforts to facilitate progress in the project and helped ensure increased and diverse supply of homes in the Jätkäsaari district, Aarnio continues.

The building will be tall and visible as a landmark in the area. The apartments will have spacious balconies, and the urban location is very leafy by the Hyväntoivonpuisto park. The property will have a shared car for residents to use. A City of Helsinki service centre will also be available close to the property. The contractor for the property is Fira Oy.

- It's great to be involved in the implementation of SATO's 75th anniversary project. We've partnered with SATO in other projects as well and this complements our previous cooperation very nicely. The project is also a continuation to Fira's strong presence in Jätkäsaari where Fira continues to create a smart residential environment, says Fira CEO Topi Laine.

For more information please contact:

SATO Corporation

Antti Aarnio, Vice President, phone +358 201 34 4200 or +358 40 164 7052

http://www.sato.fi/en (http://www.sato.fi/en)

SATO is one of Finland's leading rental housing providers.SATO aims to offer a comprehensive choice of rental housing and an excellent customer experience.At year-end 2017 SATO owned around 25,800 apartments in Finland's largest growth centres and in St Petersburg.



We promote sustainable development and initiative through our operations and work in open interaction with our stakeholders to generate added value.We operate profitably and with a long-term view.We increase the value of our housing assets through investments, divestments and repairs.

The SATO Group's net sales in 2017 were €280 million, operating profit €231 million and profit before taxes €185 million.The value of SATO's investment assets is roughly EUR 3.6 billion.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: SATO Oyj via Globenewswire

