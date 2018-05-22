Fidelity Japanese Values Plc - Directorate Change

Fidelity Japanese Values PLC ("the Company")

Appointment of two new non-executive directors

The Company is pleased to announce the appointments of Sarah MacAulay and David Graham as non-executive Directors with effect from 22 May 2018. They will also serve as members of the Management Engagement, Nominations and Audit Committees of the Board.

Ms MacAulay has twenty years of Asian investment experience in London and Hong Kong, managing and marketing portfolios across numerous jurisdictions. She is a non-executive Director of Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc and Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust plc. She is also a non-executive Director of JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust plc, of which Sir Laurie Magnus is also a non-executive Director. She served as a non-executive Director of JP Morgan Income and Capital Trust plc from 2016 to 2018.

Mr. Graham is a Chartered Accountant by training (PwC) whose career has been in investment management, firstly as a Japanese and Asian fund manager with Lazards in London, Hong Kong and Tokyo and then building businesses, establishing offices and managing client relationships across Japan, Asia Pacific, UK, Europe, Middle East and Africa for BlackRock. He is currently a non-executive Director of both Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc and JPMorgan Chinese Investment Trust plc as well as an Advisor to BlackRock in Asia Pacific and one of BlackRock's nominated Directors on the Board of DSP BlackRock, a fund management joint venture in India.

There is no other information to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R in respect of either Ms MacAulay or Mr. Graham. As at the date of this announcement, neither have any beneficial interests in the ordinary shares of the Company.

Natalia de Sousa

FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

Tel: 01737 837846

22 May 2018