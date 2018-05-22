ProPhotonix Limited: ProPhotonix Announces that its Laser Facility has Achieved ISO9001: 2015

ProPhotonix (UK) Limited has transitioned from ISO9001:2008 to ISO9001:2015

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2018 / ProPhotonix Limited (OTC PINK: STKR; AIM: PPIX), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, is pleased to announce that its UK subsidiary has successfully transitioned from ISO9001:2008 to ISO9001:2015. ProPhotonix (UK) Limited, the Company's laser manufacturing facility, has been continuously certified to the ISO9001 standard since 2003.

International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 is the most recent version of the widely recognized ISO9001 standard that measures the effectiveness of a company's quality management system and performance, with a focus on organization-wide risk-based thinking. The ISO process assists companies in developing a management system that aligns their quality strategy with its business strategy.

Tim Losik, President, and CEO commented, "We are delighted to accomplish certification from ISO 9001:2008 to ISO 9001:2015 which provides additional assurance that we are focused on continuous improvement and achieving excellence in our customer service and delivery. The ISO 9001:2015 standard demands a higher degree of leadership commitment than the previous standards. We are dedicated to constant improvement and development and maintaining our ISO 9001 accreditation, ensuring we have the processes and systems in place for this. Our Irish subsidiary was successfully transitioned to ISO9001:2015, November 2017.

"The quality management systems at both manufacturing sites have undergone changes to meet the new requirements of ISO9001:2015 providing the opportunity to harmonize processes across both sites. Plans are now being made to move towards a single certification covering all manufacturing sites versus the current arrangement with both sites separately certificated."

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio, Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's website at www.prophotonix.com.

