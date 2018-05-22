

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - TechnipFMC (FTI), engaged in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects, announced Tuesday that it was awarded major Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning or EPCC contracts for two natural gas based fertilizer plants in India.



The company, in consortium with L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering or LTHE, a unit of Larsen & Toubro Ltd., has been awarded the contracts by Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited or HURL - a Joint Venture Company of three Indian Public Sector Companies, IOCL, NTPC and CIL .



The two fertilizer plants, located at Barauni in the state of Bihar and in Sindri in the state of Jharkhand, are each capable of producing 2200 Tonnes Per Day ammonia and 3850 Tonnes Per Day urea.



Both projects are executed on EPCC Lump Sum Turn Key basis and shall be carried out concurrently. The Consortium, under the leadership of TechnipFMC, is responsible for licensing, basic engineering, detailed engineering, construction and commissioning of the two complexes within a period of 36 months.



The company said its France and India operating centers will work closely with HURL on this project.



