

ICG fundraising and capital deployment at record levels



Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICG) announces its final results for the year ended 31 March 2018.



Operational highlights



* Total AUM up 20% to €28.7bn, with €7.8bn of new money raised, driven by our Senior Debt Partners strategy raising €4.2bn and growing momentum across our European capital markets strategies.



* Third party fee earning AUM up 12% in the year to €21.0bn.



* Strong deployment across strategies, up 21% to €4.9bn. Continued focus on investment discipline in a competitive market.



* Portfolios continue to perform well with all funds on course to meet or exceed applicable hurdle rates.



* Excellent start to the new financial year. Europe Fund VII fundraising is well advanced, with €2.6bn raised to date. With a target size of €4bn we are scaling this strategy to reflect the level of investment opportunities.



Financial highlights



Fund Management Company profits up 29% to £95.3m (2017: £74.0m), with third party fee income¹ up 21%.



Investment Company profits lower at £103.8m (2017: £178.4m), due to lower investment income.



* Group profit before tax of £199.1m (2017: £252.4m); Adjusted Group profit before tax¹ was £168.3m (2017: £236.2m).



* Earnings per share of 88.8p (2017: 74.5p) are higher due to deferred tax accounting credits; Fund Management Company 44.9p (2017: 21.6p) and Investment Company 43.9p (2017: 52.9p).



Final ordinary dividend up 8% to 21.0 pence per share. Total ordinary dividends in the year up 11% to 30.0 pence per share.



Commenting on the results, Benoit Durteste, CEO, said:



'This is another year of impressive performance and successful delivery of our strategy. With AUM at a record €28.7bn, up 20%, and both fundraising and capital deployment at record levels, we continue to deliver on our commitments to investors and shareholders. This momentum has continued into the new financial year.



The market environment continues to be supportive of both our existing and new strategies and we see strong, ongoing demand from investors, as well as attractive investment opportunities for our funds. Our demonstrated ability to innovate and add new strategies to our portfolio has increased our diversification and resilience, and has further contributed to our credibility and attractiveness with investors. We have become a global platform and are well placed to build on this success.'



Commenting on the results, Kevin Parry, Chairman, said:



'These results are further evidence of our status as a leading specialist asset manager. Fundraising continues to be excellent as investors have trusted us with their funds due to our sustained investment outperformance. The strength of our fund management business allows the Board to recommend an 11% increase in the full year dividend.'



Financials



31 March 2018 31 March 2017 % change ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fund Management Company profit before £95.3m £74.0m tax¹ 29%



Investment Company profit before tax £103.8m £178.4m (42%)



Adjusted Investment Company profit before £73.0m £162.2m tax¹ (55%)



Adjusted Group profit before tax¹ £168.3m £236.2m (29%)



Group profit before tax £199.1m £252.4m (21%)



Adjusted earnings per share¹ 79.3p 68.9p 15%



Earnings per share 88.8p 74.5p 19%



Dividend per share in respect of the year 30.0p 27.0p 11%



Gearing¹ 0.77x 0.95x (19%)



Net debt¹ £773.5m £629.1m 23%



Net asset value per share¹ £4.66 £4.18 11% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



¹ These are non IFRS GAAP alternative performance measures and represent internally reported numbers excluding the impact of the consolidation of 14 structured entities funds following the adoption of IFRS 10. Further details can be found on page 7.



To reduce complexity, we have included the fair value movements on derivatives (FY18: £6.5m; FY17: £1.3m) within the Adjusted Investment Company profit. This is a change in presentation from the prior year.



Assets under management¹



31 March 2018 31 March 2017 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Third party assets under management €26,534m €21,817m



Balance sheet portfolio €2,164m €2,008m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Total assets under management €28,698m €23,825m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Third party fee earning assets under management €20,972m €18,742m



The following foreign exchange rates have been used.



31 March 2018 31 March 2017 31 March 2018 31 March 2017 Average Average Period end Period end -------------------------------------------------------------------------- GBP:EUR 1.1354 1.1890 1.1399 1.1730



GBP:USD 1.3387 1.3020 1.4019 1.2534



Enquiries



A presentation for investors and analysts will be held at 08:30 BST today at ICG's offices, Juxon House, 100 St Paul's Churchyard, London, EC4M 8BU. The presentation will be also be streamed live at 8.30 BST on our website http://www.icgam.com/shareholders/Pages/shareholders.aspx. For those unable to dial in it will be available on demand on our website http://www.icgam.com/shareholders/Pages/shareholders.aspx from 14.00 BST.



Analyst / Investor enquiries: Philip Keller, CFOO, ICG +44 (0) 20 3201 7700 Ian Stanlake, Investor Relations, ICG +44 (0) 20 3201 7880



Media enquiries: Helen Gustard, Corporate Communications, ICG +44 (0) 20 3201 7760 Neil Bennett, Vikki Kosmalska, Maitland +44 (0) 20 7379 5151



This results statement has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders and meets the relevant requirements of the UK Listing Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The results statement should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose.



This results statement may contain forward looking statements. These statements have been made by the Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this report and should be treated with caution due to the inherent uncertainties, including both economic and business risk factors, underlying such forward looking information.



These written materials are not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. The issuer has not and does not intend to register any securities under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and does not intend to offer any securities to the public in the United States. No money, securities or other consideration from any person inside the United States is being solicited and, if sent in response to the information contained in these written materials, will not be accepted.



This Results statement contains information which prior to this announcement was insider information.



About ICG



ICG is a specialist asset manager with over 29 years' history. We manage €28.7bn of assets in third party funds and proprietary capital, principally in closed end funds. Our strategy is to grow our specialist asset management activities to deliver increased shareholder value. Our goal is to generate income and consistently high returns whilst protecting against investment downside for our fund investors. We seek to achieve this through our expertise in investing across the capital structure. We combine flexible capital solutions, local access and insight with an entrepreneurial approach to give us a competitive edge in our markets. We operate across four asset classes - corporate, capital market, real asset and secondary investments. In addition to growing existing strategies, we are committed to innovation and pioneering new strategies across these asset classes where the market opportunity exists to deliver value to our fund investors and increase shareholder value.



We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: ICP) and provide investment management and advisory services in support of our strategy and goal through a number of regulated subsidiaries, further details of which are available at: www.icgam.com.



Business review



We have continued to deliver against our strategic objectives and grow our specialist asset management business. The highlights of the financial year are:



* Fundraising (inflows): €7.8bn raised in total with €4.2bn raised for our Senior Debt Partners strategy. * Fees: Weighted average fee rate of 0.86%, down from 0.91%. This is due to the successful investment of our Senior Debt Partners strategy and growth in our Capital Markets funds. * Investment: Deployment remains strong across strategies, up 21% to €4.9bn. * Returns: All funds are on course to meet or exceed their applicable hurdle rates.



We continue to demonstrate our ability to develop successful specialist asset management strategies, supported by the strength of our client relationships. Our Fund Management Company (FMC) profits have grown 56% over the last two years, and now exceed the profits of our Investment Company (IC). It is against this backdrop that we increased our fundraising target, to an average of €6bn per annum on a three year rolling basis, and FMC operating margin target, to above 43%, during the year.



Alternative asset market growing strongly



Alternative asset classes continue to be attractive to institutional investors for their enhanced returns and diversification opportunities. The characteristics that have driven the growth in alternative asset classes in recent years remain unchanged. The increasing wealth of developing nations, combined with ageing populations in developed nations, drives higher institutional assets under management. At the same time, bond yields and interest rates remain low thereby impacting the returns of traditional asset classes. We expect the conditions driving the long term attractiveness of alternative asset classes to continue and be largely unaffected by market volatility and the expected increase in Central Bank interest rates.



The growing demand for alternative assets makes our markets attractive to new entrants. However, through rising complexity, greater investor expectations and expanding regulation, the market is becoming more sophisticated which increases the barriers to entry. This is accelerating the growth of established and diversified managers as investors look to streamline their number of relationships, preferring global managers with a strong track record, credibility and infrastructure. We are well positioned to take advantage of these market trends as an established global manager focused on the specialist end of alternative asset management.



Strong growth and diversification in assets under management



At €7.8bn, fundraising (inflows) was stronger than in prior periods. As 94% of our AUM is in closed end funds, our inflows are strongly dependent on when our larger funds come to market resulting in fluctuating inflows year on year. Another characteristic of our closed end strategies is the benefit of 'locked in' investor commitments and related fee streams. Current year fundraising was driven by Senior Debt Partners, our largest strategy, closing its third vintage and raising €4.2bn through both a co-mingled fund and segregated mandates.



The increase in size of our Senior Debt Partners strategy, with assets under management up 68% since 31 March 2017, acts as a differentiator in the European direct lending market as it allows us to offer a broader range of finance solutions to mid-market companies. We upscaled this strategy to permit it to make investments in North American mid-market companies, thereby leveraging our European success with our existing US presence to broaden our direct lending strategy. We have achieved this and been able to increase the average fee rate of the strategy.



Since entering the US market in 2014 we have made good progress in establishing our presence in the world's largest and most competitive market. Our North America Private Debt (mezzanine) strategy has closed $1.3bn for its second fund, including $150m from the balance sheet, of which $0.9bn was raised in the financial year. This makes the fund 71% larger than its predecessor, thereby enabling us to compete for larger deals. In addition, we closed our US based Strategic Secondaries Fund above target early in the financial year and raised a further two US CLOs.



We have made steady progress in converting investor demand into investor commitments for our liquid strategies, raising €1.1bn in the period and increasing the profitability of these scalable strategies. We had further success in closing the third vintage of our real estate senior debt strategy and a first close for the fifth vintage of our real estate proprietary capital fund.



Investing selectively in a competitive market



Our increasing number of strategies means that we operate in a diversified investment market. Across all of our strategies we have seen the investment market remain competitive as institutions seek to deploy the increasing amounts of capital raised.



In these competitive markets, the focus of our local teams and sector specialists, together with their longstanding relationships and understanding of the markets in which they operate, continues to provide deal flow and early access to investment opportunities. As a result we have seen a year of record deployment, investing €4.9bn across our direct investment strategies, an increase of 21% on the prior year. This means that some of our larger funds are raising successor funds earlier than expected and provides us confidence that all of our direct investment funds will deploy their available capital within their stated investment periods. We believe our origination heavy investment model is a competitive advantage. We will continue to invest appropriately in our investment, distribution and infrastructure teams to maintain this advantage.



Fund returns benefiting from robust portfolio performance



Liquidity in the market continues to provide a healthy environment for realisations. Where possible, our portfolio managers are seeking to capitalise on this liquidity and actively realise assets within their portfolio. This enables them to lock in performance and provides the foundations for future fundraising success.



The portfolios are performing well. Despite increased market volatility, company performance and credit fundamentals remain healthy. We therefore expect the performance of our portfolios and level of realisations to remain robust in the new financial year.



Dividend and capital management



The Board's policy is to recommend a dividend pay-out of 80-100% of the post-tax profit of the Fund Management Company. The annual quantum will be judged in the light of contemporary trading, regulatory capital and debt rating considerations. The dividend policy is also progressive, meaning that absent major adverse circumstances, the dividend will at least be maintained and more normally increased year on year. Until such time that FMC profits can cover our pay-out policy, we will continue to draw on IC profits to comply with our progressive dividend policy.



In line with our policy and against the backdrop of continued delivery against our strategic objectives and strong cash generation the Board recommends increasing the final ordinary dividend for the year to 21.0 pence per share. This makes a total for the year of 30.0p (2017: 27.0p), an increase of 11% on the prior year, and above our 6-8% guidance range. The proposed full year dividend is covered 3.0 times based on total profit and equates to 110% of post- tax FMC profits. If approved by shareholders the final dividend will be paid on 7 August 2018 to those shareholders on the register as at 15 June 2018. We continue to make the dividend reinvestment plan available.



We continued to actively manage the Group's sources of financing, extending debt facilities and lowering pricing where possible. During the financial year the Group's nine bilateral debt facilities were renegotiated and consolidated into a single £500m dual tranche revolving credit facility, with initial maturities of two and three and a half years respectively. This, combined with our long term private placement programme, secures the Group's liquidity by extending the maturity of our committed facilities, along with improved terms and a significant reduction in cost. The weighted average life of drawn debt as at 31 March 2018 was 3.6 years.



Changes to the Board



During the year we have recruited three Non-Executive Directors, expanding the breadth of experience on the Board and in preparation for the retirement of Peter Gibbs and Kim Wahl at this year's AGM. Following the AGM, the Board will comprise two Executive Directors and seven Non-Executive Directors, 33% of whom are female. We are committed to promoting gender balance and diversity throughout the Group, not just at Board level, but like others in our industry have more to do over a sustained period of time to make substantial progress.



Outlook



We have made an excellent start to the new fundraising year, including €2.6bn for Europe Fund VII. Europe Fund VII is on track to be significantly larger than its predecessor fund, and illustrates that where the opportunity arises we will seek to scale proven strategies to further differentiate our offering from other asset managers. With average fee rates higher and fees charged on committed capital, from today, Europe Fund VII will have an immediate impact on operating leverage. With our UK real estate strategy, strategic equity strategy and capital markets strategies also expected to raise money in the new financial year, fundraising is expected to be strong, and weighted to the first half.



We will continue to look for attractive opportunities to grow and further expand our range of strategies, using our balance sheet capital as an enabler and accelerator of growth. We have recently hired a team with significant experience in both investing and managing high quality infrastructure assets to help us launch a new European infrastructure investment strategy. In addition, our real estate team are looking at three new strategies to add to their portfolio of products. These strategies are all in the early stages of development and there is no guarantee of success, as illustrated by our decision to discontinue our attempt to develop an Asia Pacific energy strategy due to a lack of attractive investment opportunities. We will continue to keep the market updated on developments at the appropriate time. It is essential to the long term growth of the business that we continue to explore new, scalable strategies.



Our business model with a disciplined investment culture and focus on closed end funds underpins earnings by long term, predictable and highly cash generative fee income streams. This, combined with a proven fund investment performance, permits good medium term visibility of fundraising and fees, whilst offering protection against short term macroeconomic uncertainty.



¹ These are non IFRS GAAP alternative performance measures. Please see the glossary on page 39 for further information.



Finance and operating review



Financial information enables management to monitor the performance of the business and inform decision making in support of delivering the Group's strategic objectives. The financial information prepared for, and reviewed by, management and the Board is on a non IFRS basis and therefore as it differs from the IFRS financial statements on pages 24 to 37 are alternative performance measures as defined in the glossary on page 39 . The Board believes that presenting the financial information in this review on a non GAAP basis assists shareholders in assessing the delivery of the Group's strategy through its financial performance, consistent with the approach taken by management and the Board.



The Group's profit before tax on an IFRS basis was below last year at £199.1m (2017: £252.4m), as detailed in the table below:



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2018 2017



IFRS IFRS Internally as Internally as Income reported Adjustments reported reported Adjustments reported Statement £m £m £m £m £m £m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fee and other (12.5) operating revenue 173.9 (16.7) 157.2 146.6 134.1 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Finance and 29.8 dividend income 139.0 50.8 189.8 174.4 204.2 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net gains on 85.4 investments 144.7 108.3 253.0 201.4 286.8 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total revenue 457.6 142.4 600.0 522.4 102.7 625.1 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Finance costs (63.1) (103.3) (166.4) (55.2) (98.2) (153.4) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Impairments (25.2) 6.4 (18.8) (48.0) 22.7 (25.3) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Administrative (11.3) expenses (201.0) (15.0) (216.0) (183.0) (194.3) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other - 0.3 0.3 - 0.3 0.3 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit before 16.2 tax 168.3 30.8 199.1 236.2 252.4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



A full reconciliation between the internally reported financial information and the IFRS consolidated income statement, consolidated statement of financial position and consolidated statement of cash flows is provided on pages 29 to 35. The adjustments can be summarised as follows:



Consolidated structured entities IFRS deems the Group to control funds where it can make significant decisions that can substantially affect the variable returns of investors. There are 14 credit funds and CLOs required to be consolidated under this definition of control. This has the impact of including the assets and liabilities of these funds in the consolidated statement of financial position and to recognise interest income and gains or losses on investments in the consolidated income statement.



The Group is not exposed to the liabilities and cannot access the assets of the CLO entities except for the investment made by the Group into these structured funds. Financial information prepared for internal reporting purposes includes the fair value of the balance sheet investment in the statement of financial position, and includes the management fee and dividend income received from these entities in the income statement. This is consistent with the treatment of the CLOs for regulatory reporting purposes.



The consolidated financial statements of ICG Group presented in accordance with IFRS include the financial statements of the CLO entities which meet the requirements for consolidation of IFRS 10 Consolidated Financial Statements. CLOs are structured as tranches of debt, of which control is essentially determined by reference to ownership of the most subordinated tranche of debt. This is not equity, and hence no non-controlling interests arise on the consolidation of these entities. Upon consolidation, all intragroup balances and transactions, including any related intragroup profits and losses, are eliminated in full. The difference in profit between the internally reported and IFRS consolidated measures is solely due to a difference in valuation assumptions applied for the asset held by ICG and the corresponding liability held by the CLO entity.



Reclassification of income The Group invests in its European, Asia Pacific and North American Private Debt (mezzanine) strategies either through a fund structure or directly into the underlying assets, depending on the fund. This impacts the presentation of the income statement for investments in debt instruments under IFRS. For those investments made directly, the Group generates interest income and is subject to impairment risk, whereas for the investments made through a fund structure the income is recognised as a net gain on investment.



Regardless of the investment mechanics, internal financial information is presented on an asset by asset basis for all European, Asia Pacific and North American Private Debt (mezzanine) strategies. This is presentational only and has no impact on the profit of the Group. As previously indicated, for the financial year beginning 1 April 2018 our internal financial information will report our Investment Company income at a Net Investment Returns level, thereby increasing the alignment between our internally reported and IFRS GAAP reporting.



Non GAAP measures are denoted by ¹ throughout this review. The definition, and where appropriate, reconciliation to a GAAP measure, is included in the glossary on page 39.



Overview



The Group's internally reported profit before tax¹ for the period was 29% lower at £168.3m (2017: £236.2m), with Fund Management Company (FMC) profit of £95.3m (2017: £74.0m) and Investment Company (IC) profit of £73.0m (2017: £162.2m). Our principal profit metric is FMC profit which has benefited from the increase in assets under management, increased fee income and a slower increase in operating costs. IC profits have, as expected, normalised after the prior year included the one off recycling of £54.4m of realised capital gains from reserves and include the impact of the fair value charge on hedging derivatives of £6.5m (2017: £1.3m).



----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 March 2018 31 March 2017 Change Income Statement - as internally reported £m £m % ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fund Management Company 95.3 74.0 29% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Investment Company 73.0 162.2 (55%) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit before tax 168.3 236.2 (29%) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tax 55.7 (34.9) n/a ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit after tax 224.0 201.3 11% -----------------------------------------------------------------------------



The effective tax rate is lower than the standard corporation tax rate of 19%, as detailed on page 36. This is in part due to a significant proportion of the Investment Company's assets being invested directly into funds based outside the United Kingdom. Investment returns from these funds are paid to the Group in the form of non-taxable dividend income. This outcome is in line with other UK investment companies. The Investment Company's taxable costs can therefore be used to offset the taxable profits of our UK Fund Management business, reducing the overall Group charge.



In addition, there are two deferred tax accounting adjustments in the current year which have further reduced the tax charge:



1. Finance Act 2017 widened the definition of the 'Substantial Shareholder Exemption' rules which exempt companies from tax on the disposal of an investment in which 10% of the shares are held and certain other conditions met. As a result there are a small number of legacy assets, dating from when ICG was a principal investor, that will now qualify for SSE and be exempt from tax. As tax had previously been expected to be paid on these balances, a deferred tax liability of £15.4m had been accrued which has been released in the current year.



2. The Group has reviewed, and updated, its transfer pricing policy to reflect current business practices and in line with the OECD's 'Base Erosion and Profit Shifting' (BEPS) guidelines. The updated methodology was prepared in conjunction with our corporate tax advisers and the use of external benchmarking. Following this exercise, and in light of the Group's ongoing low risk tax status in the UK and no open enquiries elsewhere, the Directors reassessed the necessity for a tax risk provision. The Directors concluded that whilst there remains an inherent risk of challenge by UK and overseas tax authorities this was not sufficient to maintain the provision of £27.1m.



Based on the internally reported profit above, the Group generated an ROE¹ of 19.1% (2017: 18.0%) and adjusted earnings per share¹ for the period of 79.3p (2017: 68.9p). Net current assets¹ of £228.1m are down from £594.1m at 31 March 2017.



Fund Management Company



Assets under management



A key measure of the success of our strategy to generate value from our fund management business is our ability to grow assets under management. New AUM (inflows) is our best lead indicator to sustainable future fee streams and therefore increasing sustainable profits.



In the year to 31 March 2018, the net impact of fundraising and realisations increased third party AUM¹ by 22% to €26.5bn. AUM by strategic asset class is detailed below.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Total Third party Capital Third AUM by Corporate Market Real Asset Secondary Party strategic Investments Investments Investments Investments AUM asset class €m €m €m €m €m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- At 1 April 6,171 21,817 2017 10,805 3,290 1,551 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additions 5,003 2,161 581 74 7,819 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Realisations (1,547) (455) (230) (43) (2,275) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FX and other (388) (194) (132) (113) (827) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- At 31 March 7,683 26,534 2018 13,873 3,509 1,469 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Change % 28% 25% 7% (5%) 22% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Corporate Investments Corporate Investments third party funds under management increased 28% to €13.9bn in the year as new AUM of €5,003m outstripped the run off of our older funds. Fundraising in the period related to our Senior Debt Partners and North America Private Debt strategies.



Capital Market Investments Capital Market Investments third party funds under management increased 25% to €7.7bn, with new third party AUM of €2,161m raised in the year. During the year we raised three CLOs, one in Europe and two in the US, raising a total €1,173m, including €65m committed from the balance sheet to meet regulatory requirements, thereby further increasing the operating leverage of this strategy. The remaining €1,053m was raised across our other liquid credit funds, a substantial increase on the €153m raised in the prior year and a reflection of the investment made into these strategies.



Real Asset Investments Real Asset Investments third party funds under management increased 7% to €3.5bn, with new AUM of €431m raised in the year for our UK real estate senior debt programme and a €150m first close for ICG Longbow Fund V, our UK real estate partnership capital strategy. Fundraising for this strategy is ongoing with further closes expected in the new financial year.



Secondary Investments Secondaries third party funds under management decreased 5% to €1.5bn, with new AUM of €74m raised in the period for our Strategic Equity strategy offsetting the negative impact of FX. The new AUM in the period resulted in a final close for our Strategic Secondaries Fund at $1.1bn, including a $200m commitment from the balance sheet, in excess of its target size of $1bn.



Fee earning AUM



The investment rate for our Senior Debt Partners strategy, Real Estate funds and North American Private Debt Fund has a direct impact on FMC income as fees are charged on an invested capital basis. The total amount of third party capital deployed on behalf of the direct investment strategies was €4.9bn in the year compared to €4.0bn in the last financial year. The direct investment funds are investing as follows, based on third party funds raised at 31 March 2018:



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- % invested % invested Assets in at at fund at Deals Strategic asset 31 March 31 March 31 March completed class Fund 2018 2017 2018 in year ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate ICG Europe Fund 81% 40% 14 6 Investments VI



Corporate North American 85% 64% 18 6 Investments Private Debt Fund



Corporate Senior Debt 16% n/a 4 4 Investments Partners III



Corporate Asia Pacific 77% 44% 6 2 Investments Fund III



Real Asset ICG Longbow 100% 71% 32 9 Investments Real Estate Fund IV



Secondary Strategic 54% 21% 7 4 Investments Secondaries II -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The investment rate of our direct investment funds has resulted in fee earning AUM increasing 12% to €21.0bn since 1 April 2017 as detailed below.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Total Third Capital Party Fee Third party Corporate Market Real Asset Secondary Earning fee earning Investments Investments Investments Investments AUM AUM bridge €m €m €m €m €m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- At 1 April 6,171 18,742 2017 8,516 2,667 1,388 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additions 2,184 2,255 664 74 5,177 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Realisations (1,275) (494) (496) (43) (2,308) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FX and other (198) (250) (69) (122) (639) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- At 31 March 7,682 20,972 2018 9,227 2,766 1,297 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Change % 8% 24% 4% (7%) 12% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Fee income Third party fee income¹ of £167.1m was 21% higher than the prior year driven by the investment of those funds that charge fees on invested capital, fees from our recently established secondaries strategy and the CLO issuance programme. Details of movements are shown below:



---------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 March 2018 31 March 2017 Change Fee income £m £m % ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Investments 93.0 78.2 19% ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Capital Market Investments 34.9 23.7 47% ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Real Asset Investments 18.5 21.9 (16%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Secondary Investments 20.7 14.8 40% ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Total third party funds 167.1 138.6 21% ---------------------------------------------------------------------- IC management fee 17.8 18.1 (2%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 184.9 156.7 18% ----------------------------------------------------------------------



Third party fees include £23.1m of performance fees (2017: £9.8m), of which £17.2m (2017: £8.5m) related to Corporate Investments as the realisation of assets from older vintages increase the likelihood that performance conditions will be met. The remaining £5.9m (2017: £1.3m) primarily related to our Alternative Credit and Strategic Equity strategies. Performance fees are an integral recurring part of the fee income profile and profitability stream of the Group.



The weighted average fee rate¹, excluding performance fees, across our fee earning AUM is 0.86% (2017: 0.91%). This slight decrease is due to the successful investment of our Senior Debt Partners and growth in our Capital Markets funds during the year.



------------------------------------------------------------- 31 March 2018 31 March 2017 Weighted average fee rates £m £m ------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Investments 1.00% 1.04% ------------------------------------------------------------- Capital Market Investments 0.55% 0.53% ------------------------------------------------------------- Real Asset Investments 0.89% 0.95% ------------------------------------------------------------- Secondary Investments 1.40% 1.29% ------------------------------------------------------------- Total third party funds 0.86% 0.91% -------------------------------------------------------------



Dividend income Dividend receipts¹ of £25.2m (2017: £23.2m) are higher than prior year due to the increased number and improved performance of CLOs.



Operating expenses Operating expenses of the FMC were £114.8m (2017: £105.7m), including salaries and incentive scheme costs.



Salaries were £42.1m (2017: £39.0m) as average headcount increased 6% from 238 to 252. This increase is directly related to investing in our capital markets and senior debt strategies. Other administrative costs have decreased to £31.9m (2017: £32.9m) as the amortisation cost of historic placement fees reduces.



The FMC operating margin¹ was 45.4% up from 41.2% in the prior year, as a result of average fee earning AUM increasing 14% to €19.1bn for the year thereby increasing the operating leverage of our existing strategies. Investment Company



Balance sheet investments The balance sheet investment portfolio¹ increased 11% in the year to £1,898.5m at 31 March 2018, as illustrated in the investment portfolio bridge below:



---------------------------------------------------------



£m --------------------------------------------------------- At 1 April 2017 1,711.6 --------------------------------------------------------- New and follow on investments 572.4 --------------------------------------------------------- Net transfer from current assets 75.8 --------------------------------------------------------- Accrued interest income 66.8 --------------------------------------------------------- Realisations (571.3) --------------------------------------------------------- Impairments (25.2) --------------------------------------------------------- Fair value gains 135.0 --------------------------------------------------------- FX and other (66.6) --------------------------------------------------------- At 31 March 2018 1,898.5 ---------------------------------------------------------



Realisations comprise the return of £375.6m of principal, the crystallisation of £37.7m of rolled up interest and £158.0m of realised capital gains.



In the period £288.0m was invested alongside our Corporate Investments strategies for new and follow on investments. Of the remaining £284.4m, £118.2m was invested in CLOs in accordance with regulatory requirements, £102.3m in our European liquid strategies and £55.6m in our Strategic Equity strategy.



The Sterling value of the portfolio decreased by £55.0m due to FX movements. The portfolio is 43% Euro denominated, 30% US dollar denominated and 17% Sterling denominated. The Group minimises the FX impact of non-Sterling assets through asset/liability management and derivative transactions.



The balance sheet investment portfolio is weighted towards the higher returning asset classes as detailed below:



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- As at As at 31 March 31 March Return 2018 2017 profile £m % of total £m % of total ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate 15-20% 1,257 66% 1,120 66% Investments ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Capital Market 5-10% 370 19% 333 19% Investments ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Real Asset c10% 111 6% 107 6% Investments ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Secondary 15-20% 161 9% 152 9% Investments ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total balance sheet portfolio 1,899 100% 1,712 100% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



In addition, £107.2m (2017: £89.7m) of current assets are held on the balance sheet with the intention of being transferred to third party funds once their fundraising is complete. The use of the balance sheet in this way enables our investment teams to continue to source attractive deals whilst a fund is being raised, and in turn facilitates the fundraising as potential investors can see the types of assets they will be investing in. At 31 March 2018, these assets primarily related to our Capital Markets strategies.



Net investment returns Net investment returns¹ of £240.1m (2017: £312.8m) represent the total return generated from the balance sheet portfolio in the year, analysed as follows:



------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 March 2018 31 March 2017 Change Investment returns £m £m % ------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest income 113.2 144.7 (22%) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Other income 7.4 14.7 (50%) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Capital gains 144.7 201.4 (28%) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Investment income 265.3 360.8 (26%) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Asset impairments (25.2) (48.0) (48%) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Net investment returns 240.1 312.8 (23%) -------------------------------------------------------------------



Interest income¹ was below the prior year due to the average interest bearing portfolio weighted more towards lower risk and lower return assets. Cash interest income has decreased to 37% (2017: 38%) of the total.



Capital gains¹ were, as expected, lower than the prior financial year when the income statement benefited from the recycling of £54.4m of capital gains from reserves on realisation of the underlying assets. Excluding this one off item, capital gains were in line with the prior year as the valuation of the portfolio benefited from the modest increase in global stock markets over the financial year and the improved performance of a number of portfolio companies.



Net realised capital gains¹ in the period were £159.8m (2017: £235.3m), of which £154.7m (2017: £150.9m) had previously been recognised as unrealised gains in the P&L with the remaining £5.1m (2017: £84.4m) recognised in the current year, including the recycling from reserves. Fair valuing the equity and warrants gave rise to a further £123.7m (2017: £112.5m) of unrealised gains in the current period. Of this, £139.6m (2017: £117.0m) is recognised in the income statement and a £15.9m unrealised loss in reserves (2017: £4.5m).



During the period we took asset specific impairments against our weaker assets of £32.6m compared to £57.6m in the last financial year. With write backs of £7.4m (2017: £9.6m), net asset impairments¹ were £25.2m (2017: £48.0m). As previously indicated, for the financial year beginning 1 April 2018 we will report our Investment Company income at a Net Investment Returns level, thereby removing asset specific impairments as a key performance indicator. This will align our reporting with that of our third party clients and reflects the total performance of our investments.



Interest expense Interest expense¹ of £56.6m was £2.7m higher than the prior year (2017: £53.9m), due to the increase in private placement debt borrowings.



Operating expenses Operating expenses¹ of the IC amounted to £86.2m (2017: £77.3m), of which incentive scheme costs of £64.0m (2017: £54.2m) were the largest component. The £9.8m increase is due to higher bonuses payable as a direct result of realisations. Other staff and administrative costs were £22.2m compared to £23.1m last year, a £0.9m decrease.



Group cash flow and debt The balance sheet remains strong, with £729.7m of available cash and debt facilities at 31 March 2018. The movement in the Group's unutilised cash and debt facilities during the period is detailed as follows:



--------------------------------------------------



£m -------------------------------------------------- Headroom at 31 March 2017 970.8 -------------------------------------------------- Bank facilities matured (42.6) -------------------------------------------------- Movement in cash (242.3) -------------------------------------------------- Movement in drawn debt 97.9 -------------------------------------------------- FX (54.1) -------------------------------------------------- Headroom at 31 March 2018 729.7 --------------------------------------------------



Total drawn debt at 31 March 2018 was £1,021m compared to £1,119m at 31 March 2017, with unencumbered cash of £248m compared to £490m at 31 March 2017. The movement in unencumbered cash in the year of £242.3m reflects that this has been a strong year for deployment for our funds and balance sheet, compared with the prior year which saw a high level of realisations. Capital position Shareholders' funds increased by £145.0m to £1,317.6m (31 March 2017: £1,172.6m), as the retained profits in the period were offset by the payment of the ordinary dividend. Total debt to shareholders' funds (gearing) as at 31 March 2018 decreased to 0.77x from 0.95x at 31 March 2017. Access to permanent capital enables us to accelerate growth by investing in the development of new scalable strategies. With a number of new ideas in the pipeline we expect gearing to increase during the new financial year. Principal risks and uncertainties



Effective risk management provides the framework within which we can successfully delivery our strategic priorities.



Risk management is the responsibility of the Board and is integral to the ability of the Group to deliver on its strategic priorities. The Board is responsible for setting the risk appetite of the Group, defining and monitoring the risk culture and establishing and maintaining appropriate systems and controls to manage key risks. A robust risk management framework has been implemented to support this.



The Group's risk management framework is overseen by the Risk Committee under delegation from the Board. The Risk Committee also considers the effectiveness of the internal control environment to manage the principal risks faced by the Group.



Identifying principal and emerging risks



The Risk Committee determines the principal risks through a consideration of the strategy and operating environment of the Group (top down review) and an analysis of individual processes and procedures (bottom up review). The principal risks to the Group are updated at least annually and recommended to the Board by the Risk Committee.



The top down review focuses on identifying those principal risks that could threaten the business model, future performance, capital or liquidity of the business. In identifying these risks, consideration is given to principal risks identified by other asset managers in the sector, relevant regulatory expectations and external developments. This review also considers any relevant emerging risks.



The bottom up assessment encompasses the identification, management and monitoring of risks in each area of the business. The infrastructure and in house distribution teams maintain detailed risk registers which are regularly reviewed, updated and challenged by the Chief Risk Officer (CRO) and the Operational Risk Group (ORG). In addition, the Group's Investment Committees, Commercial and Operational steering committees and Performance Review meetings provide oversight of risks related to the activities of the Group. This process ensures risk management responsibilities are embedded in the business' first line operations.



Executive responsibility for each principal risk is reviewed and agreed. The Board and the Risk Committee consider their appetite for risk across the business and establish the level of acceptable risk for each of the principal risks. Key risk indicators are set and these are monitored by the Risk Committee. The Risk Committee also considers any risk mitigation plans.



The Directors confirm that they have undertaken a robust assessment of principal risks in line with the requirements of the UK Corporate Governance Code. Supplier Management was added as a principal risk of the Group during the year.



Emerging risks are regularly considered to assess any potential impact on the Group and to determine whether any actions are required. Emerging risks include those related to regulatory/legislative change and macroeconomic and political change, which in the current year have included the ongoing developments in respect of the UK's decision to leave the European Union.



The Group considers its principal risks across three categories:



1. Strategic and business risks - The risk of failing to deliver on our strategic objectives resulting in a negative impact on investment performance and Group profitability.



2. Market, credit and liquidity risks - The risk of an adverse impact on the Group due to market fluctuations, counterparty failure or having insufficient resources to meet financial obligations.



3. Operational risks - The risk of loss or missed opportunity, resulting from a regulatory or legislative failure or inadequate or failed internal processes, people or systems.



Reputational risk is seen as an outcome of the principal risks materialising. Reputation and brand risk is carefully managed as part of the risk management framework.



Relative willingness to tolerate risk (Risk appetite



The Board acknowledges and recognises that in the normal course of business the Group is exposed to risk and that it is willing to accept a level of risk in managing the business to achieve its strategic priorities. As part of its risk management framework, the Board sets the risk appetite in relation to each principal risk and monitors this via key agreed risk indicators and risk tolerances. Where a risk is approaching or is outside the tolerance set, the Board will consider the appropriateness of actions being taken to manage the risk.



+-----------------+----------------+----------------------+----------------------+-----------------+------------------+ |Principal Risk |Impact |Key Risk Indicator |Key Controls And |Movement In The |Focus For FY18 | | | | |Mitigation |Year | | +-----------------+----------------+----------------------+----------------------+-----------------+------------------+ |Strategic And Business Risks | +-----------------+----------------+----------------------+----------------------+-----------------+------------------+ |1 Loss or missed |Adverse |Deterioration of Group|The Board regularly |During the year |This risk will | |opportunity as a |macroeconomic |performance compared |receives detailed |this risk has |remain a key area | |result of major |conditions could|to plan. |market reports, |remained elevated|of focus due to | |external change |reduce the |Deterioration in |reviewing the latest |due to ongoing |the political | |(including |opportunity to |outlook for investment|developments in the |political |uncertainties in | |macroeconomic, |deploy capital |valuations or loan |Group's key markets. |uncertainty. |the UK and as part| |political and/or |and impair the |impairment rates. |The Investment |To help mitigate |of the Brexit | |competitive |ability of the | |Committees receive |the risk |negotiations. | |impact) |Group to | |ongoing detailed and |associated with |In addition we | | |effectively | |specific market |Brexit ICG has |remain vigilant to| | |manage its | |reviews for each |received |the potential | | |portfolios, | |investment, including |regulatory |impact of global | | |reducing the | |valuations and |approval and |trade wars, | | |value of future | |impairments. |established a |economic | | |management fees,| |The Board receives |Luxembourg |uncertainties e.g.| | |investment | |regular updates on |licensed entity |inflation | | |income and | |external |to ensure the |expectations and | | |performance | |political/economic |Group maintains |the withdrawal of | | |fees. | |developments. |access to |liquidity. | | |Adverse | |The business model is |European Union | | | |macroeconomic | |based on long term |investors. | | | |conditions could| |investment in illiquid| | | | |also reduce | |funds, therefore fee | | | | |demand from | |streams are 'locked- | | | | |investors for | |in'. This provides | | | | |the Group's | |some mitigation | | | | |funds or create | |against market | | | | |more | |downturn. | | | | |opportunities | | | | | | |for certain | | | | | | |asset classes | | | | | | |managed by the | | | | | | |Group. | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | +-----------------+----------------+----------------------+----------------------+-----------------+------------------+ |2 Failure to |Failure to |Performance of closed |The Group has |There have been |Maintaining a | |maintain |maintain |end funds compared to |disciplined investment|no material |robust investment | |acceptable |acceptable |performance hurdles. |policies, and all |changes |process and | |relative |relative |Performance of capital|investments are |in the Group's |investment | |investment |performance in |market strategies |selected and regularly|investment |discipline. | |performance |the funds may |compared to benchmark.|monitored by the |markets during | | | |result in a |Performance of CLOs |Group's Investment |the year which | | | |failure to raise|including the ability |Committees. Rigorous |would lead the | | | |new funds, |to pay dividends to |credit research and |Board to consider| | | |reducing the |equity holders. |procedures are applied|that this risk | | | |Group's long |Deterioration in |both before and during|has changed. | | | |term income and |outlook for investment|the period of |Investment | | | |ability to |valuations or loan |investment. The Group |performance | | | |invest in future|impairment rates. |limits the extent of |remains positive | | | |growth. | |credit and market risk|across all key | | | |Investors in | |by diversifying its |asset classes. | | | |open ended funds| |portfolio assets by | | | | |may reduce or | |sector, size and | | | | |cancel their | |geography. | | | | |commitments, | | | | | | |reducing AUM and| |Oversight and routine | | | | |fund management | |contact with the major| | | | |fees. | |portfolio investments | | | | |In the short | |supports the delivery | | | | |term, fund | |of both capital | | | | |underperformance| |preservation and | | | | |may result in | |anticipated returns. | | | | |lower | |ICG's investments via | | | | |performance fees| |its balance sheet are | | | | |in the FMC. For | |also regularly | | | | |the IC this may | |monitored. | | | | |result in a | | | | | | |lower return on | | | | | | |assets as the IC| | | | | | |is exposed to | | | | | | |credit risk | | | | | | |through its co- | | | | | | |investments | | | | | | |with, and its | | | | | | |investments in, | | | | | | |funds. | | | | | +-----------------+----------------+----------------------+----------------------+-----------------+------------------+ |3 Failure to |A failure to |Forecast fund inflows.|The Group has built |Investor |Maintaining | |raise new third |raise new funds | |dedicated fundraising |sentiment remains|discipline on fees| |party funds |would reduce the| |and scalable |supportive of the|and terms. | | |Group's long | |infrastructure teams |Group's | | | |term income and | |to grow and diversify |strategies but |Diversification of| | |ability to | |its institutional |the fundraising |risk by | | |launch new | |client base by |environment is |selectively | | |strategies. | |geography and type. |highly |expanding the | | | | | |competitive. |portfolio of | | | | |The Group has expanded| |investment | | | | |its product portfolio |During the year |strategies. | | | | |to address a range of |the Group has | | | | | |investor requirements |seen positive |Continuing to grow| | | | |and continues to build|momentum and |existing and new | | | | |a strong product |delivered above |strategies. | | | | |pipeline. |its target for | | | | | | |raising third | | | | | | |party funds. | | | | | | | | | | | | | |The Group | | | | | | |announced in | | | | | | |January 2018 that| | | | | | |it has raised its| | | | | | |fundraising | | | | | | |target to an | | | | | | |average of €6bn a| | | | | | |year from €4bn. | | +-----------------+----------------+----------------------+----------------------+-----------------+------------------+ |4 Failure to |Failure to |The proportion of |The rate of investment|In a highly |Maintaining | |deploy committed |deploy capital |direct investment |is kept under review |competitive |investment | |capital |reduces the |funds behind their |by the Investment |environment, |discipline and | |in a timely |value of future |investment pace. |Committees and senior |capital |local presence. | |manner |management fees,| |management to ensure |deployment for |Closely monitoring| | |investment | |acceptable levels |the larger |external market | | |income and | |are maintained in |strategies |developments and | | |performance | |current market |remains ahead of |opportunities. | | |fees. There is | |conditions. |plan. | | | |also a negative | | | | | | |impact on | | | | | | |investment | | | | | | |performance and | | | | | | |the ability to | | | | | | |raise new funds.| | | | | +-----------------+----------------+----------------------+----------------------+-----------------+------------------+ |Market, Credit and Liquidity Risks | +-----------------+----------------+----------------------+----------------------+-----------------+------------------+ |5 Loss as a |Volatility in |Within Treasury Policy|The Group has a policy|During the year |Market volatility | |result of adverse|currency and |hedging thresholds and|which seeks to ensure |the Group has |as a result of | |market |interest rates |no material breach of |that any non Sterling |updated and |political/economic| |fluctuations |leads to changes|interest rate |income, expenditure, |applied |uncertainties, | |arising primarily|in the value of |covenant. |assets and liabilities|its hedging |including the | |from exposure to |the assets and | |are appropriately |policy |developments | |interest rates |liabilities of | |hedged and that the |consistently. |relating to | |and foreign |the Group and, | |residual exposure to | |Brexit. | |exchange rates |to the extent | |market risk is managed| |Continued focus on| | |that these are | |to minimise short term| |enhancing FX | | |unhedged, will | |volatility in the | |systems and | | |impact on the | |financial results of | |controls. | | |financial | |the Group. This is | | | | |performance of | |reviewed annually. | | | | |the Group. | |Currency and interest | | | | |Volatility in | |rate exposures are | | | | |currency and | |reported monthly and | | | | |interest rates | |reviewed by the | | | | |may impact on | |Group's Treasury | | | | |fund performance| |Committee. | | | | |which may result| |Portfolio credit risk | | | | |in a failure to | |is included in | | | | |raise new funds,| |Principal Risk 2 | | | | |reducing the | |above. | | | | |Group's long | | | | | | |term income and | | | | | | |ability to | | | | | | |invest in future| | | | | | |growth. | | | | | +-----------------+----------------+----------------------+----------------------+-----------------+------------------+ |6 Loss as a |The Group uses |Counterparty exposure |The Group has a policy|During the year |Ongoing monitoring| |result of |derivatives to |above the Treasury |which seeks to ensure |the Group has |of counterparty | |exposure |hedge market |Policy limits. |that any counterparty |updated and |exposures. | |to a failed |risk on its | |exposures are managed |applied its | | |counterparty |balance sheet. | |within levels agreed |policy to manage | | | |By entering into| |with the Board. This |counterparty | | | |these | |is reviewed annually. |credit risk | | | |derivatives the | |Actual counterparty |consistently. | | | |Group is exposed| |exposures are reported| | | | |to counterparty | |monthly and reviewed | | | | |credit risk. | |by the Group's | | | | |The Group's | |Treasury Committee. | | | | |counterparties | | | | | | |are national or | | | | | | |multinational | | | | | | |banks. | | | | | | |Should a | | | | | | |financial | | | | | | |counterparty of | | | | | | |the Group fail, | | | | | | |the Group | | | | | | |would be exposed| | | | | | |to loss. | | | | | +-----------------+----------------+----------------------+----------------------+-----------------+------------------+ |7 Failure to meet|An ongoing |Forecast breach of |The Group has a policy|ICG's committed |Continued focus on| |the Group's |failure to |financing principles. |which seeks to ensure |bank facilities |balance sheet | |financial |refinance its | |that debt funding is |being re- |efficiency | |obligations as |liabilities | |obtained from |negotiated to |Regulatory capital| |they fall due |could result in | |diversified sources |extend the |requirements. | | |the Group | |and that the repayment|maturity reduce | | | |failing to meet | |profile is managed to |cost and minimise| | | |its payment | |minimise material |refinancing | | | |obligations as | |repayment events. The |risks. | | | |they fall due. | |profile of the debt | | | | |As a result the | |facilities available | | | | |Group would not | |to the Group is | | | | |be a going | |reviewed frequently by| | | | |concern. | |the Treasury | | | | | | |Committee. | | | +-----------------+----------------+----------------------+----------------------+-----------------+------------------+ |Operational Risks | +-----------------+----------------+----------------------+----------------------+-----------------+------------------+ |8 Loss of a 'key |Breach of any |Loss of a Key Person |The Group rewards its |There was no |Managing the | |Person' and |'Key Person' |on a material fund. |investment |significant |impact of the UK's| |inability |clause could |Loss of key employee |professionals and |impact in the |departure from the| |to retain/recruit|result in the |without |other key employees in|year as a result |European Union | |into key roles |Group having to |appropriate/timely |line with market |of the loss of |on our workforce. | | |stop making |internal succession. |practice. Senior |any employee. |Continued focus on| | |investments for |Employee engagement |investment |However staff |succession | | |the relevant |survey feedback. |professionals |attrition has |planning and | | |fund or may |Recruitment and |typically receive long|increased and the|managing 'key | | |impair the |retention rates. |term incentives and |recruitment |person' fund | | |ability of the | |are able to |market remains |clause | | |Group to raise | |participate in carried|challenging for |requirements. | | |new funds if not| |interest. The Group |talent. | | | |resolved | |periodically engages |The planned | | | |in a timely | |external consultants |change of the | | | |manner. | |to benchmark the |Chief Executive | | | |Loss of a key | |rewards offered by the|Officer was | | | |employee to the | |Group to ensure they |completed | | | |Group's fund | |remain attractive and |smoothly after | | | |management | |competitive. The |the AGM in July | | | |business or a | |feedback from the |2017 with the | | | |critical | |employee engagement |internal | | | |infrastructure | |survey is also |successor taking | | | |role could | |considered. |over. For a | | | |impair the | |The Group has |period of time | | | |Group's ability | |succession plans in |the departing | | | |to deliver its | |place for key |Chief Executive | | | |strategic | |employees. These are |continued to be a| | | |objectives as | |reviewed by the |'key person' on a| | | |planned if that | |Nominations and |few funds. This | | | |role is not | |Governance Committee |arrangement ended| | | |filled in a | |of the Board. |before 31 March | | | |timely manner. | |The Group has an |2018. | | | | | |appraisal and | | | | | | |development process | | | | | | |for all its employees | | | | | | |to ensure that | | | | | | |individuals remain | | | | | | |sufficiently motivated| | | | | | |and appropriately | | | | | | |competent to ensure | | | | | | |the ongoing operation | | | | | | |and development of the| | | | | | |business. | | | +-----------------+----------------+----------------------+----------------------+-----------------+------------------+ |9 Negative |The Group's |Number and |The Group has a |During the year |General Data | |financial or |reputation, |significance of any |governance structure |the Group has |Protection | |reputational |ability to raise|regulatory or |in place, supported by|continued to |Regulation (GDPR),| |impact arising |new funds and |legislative breaches. |a risk framework that |enhance its |Capital | |from regulatory |operate its fund|Identification and |allows for the |processes and |Requirements | |or legislative |management |delivery of all |identification, |controls in order|Directive V (CRD | |failing |business would |material |control and mitigation|to remain |V) and the Senior| | |be impaired as a|regulatory/legislative|of material |compliant with |Managers and | | |result |change. |regulatory/legislative|current and |Certification | | |of a material | |risks resulting from |expected |Regime (SMCR) will| | |regulatory or | |the geographical and |legislation. |remain key areas | | |legislative | |product diversity of |Changes resulting|of focus. | | |failing. | |the Group. The |from MiFID II | | | |Adverse | |adequacy of the |have been | | | |regulatory | |systems and controls |implemented where| | | |change could | |the Group has in place|relevant and we | | | |impact the | |to comply with the |continue to | | | |ability of the | |regulations and to |monitor/implement| | | |Group to deliver| |mitigate the risks |future proposed | | | |its strategy in | |that these represent |changes such as | | | |areas such as | |is periodically |GDPR and SMCR. | | | |people risk, | |assessed. This | | | | |deploying | |includes a tailored | | | | |capital, raising| |compliance monitoring | | | | |new AUM. | |programme that | | | | | | |specifically addresses| | | | | | |regulatory and | | | | | | |reputational risks. | | | | | | |Horizon scanning for | | | | | | |relevant | | | | | | |regulatory/legislative| | | | | | |change is a key part | | | | | | |of the Legal and | | | | | | |Compliance process and| | | | | | |external advisors are | | | | | | |used to support this. | | | +-----------------+----------------+----------------------+----------------------+-----------------+------------------+ |10 Technology/ |The Group's |Any material breach, |Application of the |The ongoing |The implementation| |information |ability to |attempted breach or |Group's information |evolution of |of the GDPR | |security |deliver on its |severe disruption due |security policies is |external threats |requirements, | |inadequate or |strategic |to systems/data |supported by a |has resulted in |cyber security and| |fails to adapt to|objectives |security failure. |governance structure |an increase in |the continued | |changing business|relies on |Any material loss or |and a risk framework |risk to the |enhancements to | |requirements |technology and |reputational damage |that allows for the |Group. In |business | |and/or external |information |arising from external |identification, |response, the |continuity | |threats |security which |threats. |control and mitigation|Group has |planning and | | |adapts to |Service availability. |of technology risks. |continued to |disaster recovery | | |changing | |The adequacy of the |improve its |processes remain | | |business demands| |systems and controls |systems and |key areas of | | |and external | |the Group has in place|controls to |focus. | | |threats. Failure| |to mitigate the |identify and |. | | |to deliver an | |technology risks is |manage technology| | | |appropriate | |continuously monitored|and information | | | |technology | |and subject to regular|security risks. | | | |platform may | |testing. The |During the year | | | |impact the | |effectiveness of the |there continued | | | |Group's | |framework |to be a high | | | |reputation, and | |is periodically |level of focus on| | | |its ability to | |assessed. |cyber security | | | |raise new funds | | |and disaster | | | |and operate its | | |recovery. | | | |fund management | | | | | | |business. | | | | | +-----------------+----------------+----------------------+----------------------+-----------------+------------------+ |11 Loss or |The Group's |Any failure of |Control procedures are|There were no |Focus continues on| |missed |ability to raise|business process |in place to ensure |significant |enhancing | |opportunities |new funds and |resulting |that key business |business |processes to | |arising from |operate its fund|in significant |processes are |process failures |support the growth| |failure of key |management |business disruption, |identified, documented|or material |of the business. | |business |business would |financial or |and monitored. The |control |Particular focus | |processes, |be impaired as a|reputational damage. |effectiveness and |weaknesses |will be given to | |including |result of the |Increased incidents of|efficiency of the |identified during|enhancements to | |valuations, |failure of key |processing failures or|control framework for |the year. The |the processes for | |financial |business |delays, or over |key business processes|volume of |the open-ended | |reporting |processes. |reliance on detective,|are subject to |business change |strategies. | |and external |Moreover, |higher level |periodic review by |remains high. |Specific | |reporting |failure to |monitoring or audit |management, the Chief | |enhancements to be| | |maintain |validation controls. |Risk Officer, and | |introduced to the | | |adequate | |Internal Audit, and | |liquid credit | | |processes and | |corresponding | |funds business | | |internal | |oversight by the Risk | |area. | | |controls over | |and Audit Committees | | | | |financial | |of the Board. | | | | |reporting and | | | | | | |related | | | | | | |activities could| | | | | | |result in | | | | | | |significant | | | | | | |losses and/or | | | | | | |regulatory | | | | | | |penalties or | | | | | | |other claims. | | | | | +-----------------+----------------+----------------------+----------------------+-----------------+------------------+ |12 Loss or missed|The Group's |Any failure of |Control procedures |There were no |Oversight of third| |opportunities |ability to raise|business process |including appropriate |significant |party service | |arising from a |new funds and |resulting |due diligence, |business |providers. | |failure to |operate its fund|in significant |monitoring and |process failures | | |adequately |management |business disruption, |oversight are in place|during the year. | | |select/manage key|business would |financial or |to ensure supplier | | | |third party |be impaired as a|reputational damage. |management is | | | |suppliers. |result of the | |effectively carried | | | | |failure to | |out. | | | | |select/manage | | | | | | |key third party | | | | | | |suppliers. | | | | | +-----------------+----------------+----------------------+----------------------+-----------------+------------------+



Responsibility statement



The responsibility statement below has been prepared in connection with the Company's full annual report for the year ending 31 March 2018. Certain parts thereof are not included within this announcement.



We confirm to the best of our knowledge:



* the financial statements, prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the European Union, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole; and



* the management report, which is incorporated into the directors' report, includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the Company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties they face. This responsibility statement was approved by the Board of Directors on 21 May 2018 and is signed on its behalf by:



Benoit Durteste Philip Keller CEO CFOO



Consolidated Income Statement



For the year ended 31 March 2018



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Year ended Year ended 31 March 2018 31 March 2017 £m £m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fee and other operating income 157.2 134.1



Finance and dividend income 189.8 204.2



Net gains on investments 253.0 286.8 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total revenue 600.0 625.1 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Finance costs (166.4) (153.4)



Impairments (18.8) (25.3)



Administrative expenses (216.0) (194.3)



Share of results of joint ventures accounted for using equity method 0.3 0.3 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit before tax 199.1 252.4 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tax credit/(charge) 51.7 (34.2) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit for the year 250.8 218.2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attributable to ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity holders of the parent 251.0 217.8



Non controlling interests (0.2) 0.4 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 250.8 218.2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings per share 88.8p 74.5p ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Diluted earnings per share 88.8p 74.5p -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



All activities represent continuing operations.



Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income



For the year ended 31 March 2018



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Year ended Year ended 31 March 2018 31 March 2017 £m £m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit for the year 250.8 218.2



Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss



Available for sale financial assets:



- Losses arising in the year (14.6) (2.6)



- Reclassification adjustment for net losses/(gains) recycled to profit 4.6 (45.7)



- Tax on items taken directly to or transferred from equity 3.0 9.1 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (7.0) (39.2)



Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss



Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (19.6) 23.0



Tax on items taken directly to or transferred from equity 4.9 (2.8) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (14.7) 20.2 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total comprehensive income for the year 229.1 199.2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Consolidated Statement of Financial Position



As at 31 March 2018



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 March 2018 31 March 2017 £m £m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non current assets



Intangible assets 18.0 20.7



Property, plant and equipment 10.5 9.2



Investment in joint venture accounted for under 1.7 the equity method 1.3



Financial assets measured at fair value 5,068.5 4,667.4



Financial assets measured at amortised cost 171.1 218.0



Derivative financial assets 3.2 6.4



Deferred tax asset - 0.3 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5,273.0 4,923.3 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Current assets



Trade and other receivables 312.1 208.3



Financial assets: loans and investments 107.2 89.7



Derivative financial assets 80.0 40.3



Current tax debtor 13.4 33.7



Cash and cash equivalents 520.7 780.9 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1,033.4 1,152.9 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total assets 6,306.4 6,076.2 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity and reserves



Called up share capital 77.2 77.1



Share premium account 179.4 179.0



Other reserves 6.2 20.1



Retained earnings 1,054.8 896.4 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity attributable to owners of the Company 1,317.6 1,172.6 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non controlling interest 0.5 0.7 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total equity 1,318.1 1,173.3 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non current liabilities



Provisions 1.2 1.3



4,149.6 4,304.9 Financial liabilities 149.6



Derivative financial liabilities 76.8 33.6



Deferred tax liabilities 8.9 77.0 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4,236.5 4,416.8 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Current liabilities



Provisions 0.5 0.7



Trade and other payables 555.3 464.8



Financial liabilities 183.7 -



Current tax creditor 10.8 14.0



Derivative financial liabilities 1.5 6.6 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 751.8 486.1 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities 4,988.3 4,902.9 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total equity and liabilities 6,306.4 6,076.2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows



For the year ended 31 March 2018



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Year ended Year ended 31 March 2018 31 March 2017 £m £m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating activities



Interest received 191.1 232.4



Fees received 139.1 140.4



Dividends received 154.5 158.5



Payments to suppliers and employees (190.3) (135.9)



Proceeds from sale of current financial assets 276.8 374.6



Purchase of current financial assets (368.0) (220.9)



Purchase of loans and investments (3,914.3) (2,344.6)



Proceeds from sale of loans and investments - 3,378.6 1,867.4 principal



Recoveries on previously impaired assets 2.4 -



Net cash outflow from derivative contracts (28.7) (150.2) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash (used in)/generated from operations (358.8) (78.3)



Taxes received/(paid) 12.5 (7.7) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash (used in)/generated from operating (346.3) (86.0) activities ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Investing activities



Purchase of property, plant and equipment (4.2) (4.1) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash used in investing activities (4.2) (4.1) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Financing activities



Dividends paid (80.7) (270.9)



Interest paid (188.5) (149.4)



Increase in long term borrowings 1,578.3 1,931.1



Repayment of long term borrowings (1,208.9) (807.9)



Purchase of remaining 49% of Longbow Real Estate - (41.7) Capital LLP



Purchase of own shares (26.2) (23.6)



Proceeds on issue of shares 0.6 1.5 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash generated from financing activities 74.6 639.1 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net (decrease)/increase in cash (275.9) 549.0 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 780.9 182.5



Effect of foreign exchange rate changes 15.7 49.4 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash and cash equivalents at end of year 520.7 780.9 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity



For the year ended 31 March 2018



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Share Foreign Capital based Available currency Non Share Share redemption payments for sale Own translation Retained controlling Total capital premium reserve reserve reserve shares reserve earnings Total interest equity £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance at 1 77.1 179.0 5.0 53.8 12.7 (82.2) 30.8 896.4 1,172.6 0.7 1,173.3 April 2017 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit for the - - - - - - - 251.0 251.0 (0.2) 250.8 year



Available for - - - - (10.0) - - - (10.0) - (10.0) sale financial assets



Exchange - - - - - - (19.6) - (19.6) - (19.6) differences on translation of foreign operations



Tax on items - - - 4.9 3.0 - - - 7.9 - 7.9 taken directly to or transferred from equity ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total - - - 4.9 (7.0) - (19.6) 251.0 229.3 (0.2) 229.1 comprehensive income/(expense) for the year ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Own shares - - - - - (26.2) - - (26.2) - (26.2) acquired in the year



Options/awards 0.1 0.4 - (18.9) - 30.8 - (11.9) 0.5 - 0.5 exercised



Credit for - - - 22.1 - - - - 22.1 - 22.1 equity settled share schemes



Dividends paid - - - - - - - (80.7) (80.7) - (80.7) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance at 31 77.2 179.4 5.0 61.9 5.7 (77.6) 11.2 1,054.8 1,317.6 0.5 1,318.1 March 2018 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Share Foreign Capital based Available currency Non Share Share redemption payments for sale Own translation Retained controlling Total capital premium reserve reserve reserve shares reserve earnings Total interest equity £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance at 1 77.0 177.6 5.0 43.6 51.9 (77.0) 7.8 955.3 1,241.2 0.9 1,242.1 April 2016 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit for the - - - - - - - 217.8 217.8 0.4 218.2 year



Available for - - - - (48.3) - - - (48.3) - (48.3) sale financial assets



Exchange - - - - - - 23.0 - 23.0 - 23.0 differences on translation of foreign operations



Tax on items - - - (2.8) 9.1 - - - 6.3 - 6.3 taken directly to or transferred from equity ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total - - - (2.8) (39.2) - 23.0 217.8 198.8 0.4 199.2 comprehensive (expense)/income for the year ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Movement in - - - - - - - 0.6 0.6 (0.6) - control of subsidiary



Own shares - - - - - (23.7) - - (23.7) - (23.7) acquired in the year



Options/awards 0.1 1.4 - (12.1) - 18.5 - (6.4) 1.5 - 1.5 exercised



Credit for - - - 25.1 - - - - 25.1 - 25.1 equity settled share schemes



Dividends paid - - - - - - - (270.9) (270.9) - (270.9) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance at 31 77.1 179.0 5.0 53.8 12.7 (82.2) 30.8 896.4 1,172.6 0.7 1,173.3 March 2017 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Notes to the Financial Statements



For the year ended 31 March 2018



1. Basis of preparation



The financial information set out in the announcement does not constitute the Company's statutory accounts for the years ended 31 March 2018 or 2017. The financial information for the years ended 31 March 2018 and 2017 is derived from the statutory accounts for those years. The statutory accounts for 2017 have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies and those for 2018 will be delivered to the Registrar of Companies following the Company's Annual General Meeting. The auditors reported on those accounts; their report was unqualified, did not draw attention to any matters by way of emphasis without qualifying their report and did not contain a statement under s498(2) or (3) Companies Act 2006.



While the financial information included in this announcement has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement criteria of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) as adopted by the European Union, this announcement does not itself contain sufficient information to comply with IFRSs. The Company expects to publish full financial statements that comply with IFRSs in June 2018.



2. Business segments



For management purposes, the Group is currently organised into the Fund Management Company (FMC) and the Investment Company (IC). Segment information about these businesses is presented below and is reviewed by the Executive Directors.



The Group reports the profit of the FMC separately from the profits generated by the IC. The FMC is defined as the operating unit and as such incurs the majority of the Group's costs, including the cost of the investment network, i.e. the Investment Executives and the local offices, as well as the cost of most support functions, primarily information technology, human resources and marketing.



The IC is charged a management fee of 1% of the carrying value of the average investment portfolio by the FMC and this is shown below as fee income. The costs of finance, treasury and portfolio administration teams, and the costs related to being a listed entity, are allocated to the IC. The remuneration of the Executive Directors is allocated equally to the FMC and the IC.



Notes to the Financial Statements continued



For the year ended 31 March 2018



Analysis of income and profit before tax as internally reported



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Capital Corporate Market Real Asset Secondary Total Year ended 31 Investments Investments Investments Investments FMC IC Total March 2018 £m £m £m £m £m £m £m --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- External fee 93.0 34.9 18.5 20.7 167.1 - 167.1 income



Inter- 11.9 3.2 1.3 1.4 17.8 (17.8) - segmental fee --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fund 104.9 38.1 19.8 22.1 184.9 (17.8) 167.1 management fee income --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other - 6.8 6.8 operating income



Gains on - 144.7 144.7 investments



Interest - 113.2 113.2 income



Dividend 25.2 0.6 25.8 income --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 210.1 247.5 457.6 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest - (56.6) (56.6) expense



Net fair value - (6.5) (6.5) loss on derivatives



Impairment - (25.2) (25.2)



Staff costs (42.1) (11.1) (53.2)



Incentive (40.8) (64.0) (104.8) scheme costs



Other (31.9) (11.1) (43.0) administrative expenses --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit before 95.3 73.0 168.3 tax ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Capital Corporate Market Real Asset Secondary Total Year ended 31 Investments Investments Investments Investments FMC IC Total March 2017 £m £m £m £m £m £m £m -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- External fee 78.2 23.7 21.9 14.8 138.6 - 138.6 income



Inter- 12.7 2.1 1.7 1.6 18.1 (18.1) - segmental fee -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fund 90.9 25.8 23.6 16.4 156.7 (18.1) 138.6 management fee income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other - 8.0 8.0 operating income



Gains on - 201.4 201.4 investments



Interest (0.2) 144.7 144.5 income



Dividend 23.2 6.7 29.9 income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 179.7 342.7 522.4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest - (53.9) (53.9) expense



Net fair value - (1.3) (1.3) loss on derivatives



Impairment - (48.0) (48.0)



Staff costs (39.0) (14.4) (53.4)



Incentive (33.8) (54.2) (88.0) scheme costs



Other (32.9) (8.7) (41.6) administrative expenses -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit before 74.0 162.2 236.2 tax --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Notes to the Financial Statements continued



For the year ended 31 March 2018



Reconciliation of financial statements reported to the Executive Directors to the position reported under IFRS



Included in the table below are statutory adjustments made to the Investment Company for the following:



For internal reporting purposes the interest earned and impairments charged on assets where the Group co-invests in funds (ICG Europe Fund V, ICG Europe Fund VI, ICG Asia Pacific Fund III and ICG North American Private Debt Fund) and where the investment is in a fund where the underlying assets are interest bearing (real estate, liquid credit and senior debt funds) is presented within interest income/impairments whereas under IFRS it is included within the value of the investment/dividends.



The structured entities controlled by the Group are presented as fair value investments for internal reporting purposes, whereas the statutory financial statements present these entities on a fully consolidated basis. Also included within this adjustment is the joint venture investment in Nomura ICG KK which is presented internally on a proportional consolidation basis, whereas it is equity accounted under IFRS and Questus Energy Pty Limited where the costs are included on a line by line basis in the income statement for internal reporting purposes whereas in the IFRS financial statements these are collapsed into a single line, administrative expenses, to reflect its status as a non-controlled entity.



Consolidated Income Statement



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Reclass of interest to Consolidated Year ended dividends and structured Financial 31 March Internally reported gains entities statements 2018 £m £m £m £m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Fund management fee income 167.1 - (19.6) 147.5



- Other operating income 6.8 - 2.9 9.7



Fee and other operating income 173.9 - (16.7) 157.2



- Interest income 113.2 (82.8) 156.3 186.7



- Dividend income 25.8 0.8 (23.5) 3.1



Finance and dividend income 139.0 (82.0) 132.8 189.8



Gains on investments 144.7 75.6 32.7 253.0 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Revenue 457.6 (6.4) 148.8 600.0 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Interest expense (56.6) - (104.2) (160.8)



- Net fair value (loss)/gain on derivatives (6.5) - 0.9 (5.6)



Finance costs (63.1) - (103.3) (166.4)



Impairment (25.2) 6.4 - (18.8)



- Staff costs (53.2) - 2.1 (51.1)



- Incentive scheme costs (104.8) - - (104.8)



- Other administrative expenses (43.0) - (17.1) (60.1)



Administrative expenses (201.0) - (15.0) (216.0)



Share of results of joint venture accounted for using equity method - - 0.3 0.3 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit before tax 168.3 - 30.8 199.1 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tax credit/(charge) 55.7 - (4.0) 51.7 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit after tax 224.0 - 26.8 250.8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Notes to the Financial Statements continued



For the year ended 31 March 2018



Consolidated Income Statement



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Reclass of interest to Consolidated Year ended dividends and structured Financial 31 March Internally reported gains entities statements 2017 £m £m £m £m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Fund management fee 138.6 - (15.9) 122.7 income



- Other operating 8.0 - 3.4 11.4 income



Fee and other operating 146.6 - (12.5) 134.1 income



- Interest income 144.5 (77.3) 130.6 197.8



- Dividend income 29.9 3.3 (26.8) 6.4



Finance and dividend 174.4 (74.0) 103.8 204.2 income



Gains on investments 201.4 51.3 34.1 286.8 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total revenue 522.4 (22.7) 125.4 625.1 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Interest expense (53.9) - (99.0) (152.9)



- Net fair value (1.3) - 0.8 (0.5) (loss)/gain on derivatives



Finance costs (55.2) - (98.2) (153.4)



Impairment (48.0) 22.7 - (25.3)



- Staff costs (53.4) - 2.1 (51.3)



- Incentive scheme (88.0) - - (88.0) costs



- Other administrative (41.6) - (13.4) (55.0) expenses



Administrative expenses (183.0) - (11.3) (194.3)



Share of results of - - 0.3 0.3 joint venture accounted for using equity method ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit before tax 236.2 - 16.2 252.4 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tax credit/(charge) (34.9) - 0.7 (34.2) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit after tax 201.3 - 16.9 218.2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------











Notes to the Financial Statements continued



For the year ended 31 March 2018



Consolidated Statement of Financial Position



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Internally Consolidated Financial reported structured entities Statements 31 March 2018 £m £m £m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non current financial assets 1,898.5 3,342.8 5,241.3



Other non current assets 28.8 2.9 31.7



Cash 248.0 272.7 520.7



Current financial assets 107.2 - 107.2



Other current assets 244.7 160.8 405.5 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total assets 2,527.2 3,779.2 6,306.4 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non current financial liabilities 840.5 3,309.1 4,149.6



Other non current liabilities 81.9 5.0 86.9



Current financial liabilities 183.7 - 183.7



Other current liabilities 188.1 380.0 568.1 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities 1,294.2 3,694.1 4,988.3 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity 1,233.0 85.1 1,318.1 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total equity and liabilities 2,527.2 3,779.2 6,306.4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Reclass of Consolidated Internally interest to structured Financial reported gains entities Statements 31 March 2017 £m £m £m £m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non current financial assets 1,711.6 1.1 3,174.0 4,886.7



Other non current assets 36.6 - - 36.6



Cash 490.3 - 290.6 780.9



Current financial assets 89.7 - - 89.7



Other current assets 172.9 (1.1) 110.5 282.3 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total assets 2,501.1 - 3,575.1 6,076.2 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non current financial liabilities 1,121.5 - 3,183.4 4,304.9



Other non current liabilities 106.5 - 5.4 111.9



Other current liabilities 158.8 - 327.3 486.1 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities 1,386.8 - 3,516.1 4,902.9 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity 1,114.3 - 59.0 1,173.3 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total equity and liabilities 2,501.1 - 3,575.1 6,076.2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Notes to the Financial Statements continued



For the year ended 31 March 2018



Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Reclass of Consolidated Internally dividends from structured Financial reported realisations entities Statements 31 March 2018 £m £m £m £m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest received 73.0 (26.9) 145.0 191.1



Fees received 151.1 (0.6) (11.4) 139.1



Dividends received 25.8 152.3 (23.6) 154.5



Payments to suppliers (172.1) - (18.2) (190.3) and employees



Proceeds from sale of current financial assets 276.8 - - 276.8



Purchase of current financial assets (368.0) - - (368.0)



Purchase of loans and investments (572.4) - (3,341.9) (3,914.3)



Proceeds from sale of 534.8 (124.8) 2,968.6 3,378.6 loans and investments



Recoveries on 2.4 - - 2.4 previously impaired assets



Net cash flow from derivatives (29.2) - 0.5 (28.7) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash used in operating activities (77.8) - (281.0) (358.8) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Taxes received 12.5 - - 12.5 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash used in operating activities (65.3) - (281.0) (346.3) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash used in investing activities (4.2) - - (4.2) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dividends paid (80.7) - - (80.7)



Interest paid (54.7) - (133.8) (188.5)



Increase in long term (45.8) - 1,624.1 1,578.3 borrowings



Repayment of long term - - (1,208.9) (1,208.9) borrowings



Purchase of own shares (26.2) - - (26.2)



Proceeds on issue of shares 0.6 - - 0.6 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities (206.8) - 281.4 74.6 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net (decrease)/increase in cash (276.3) - 0.4 (275.9) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 490.3 - 290.6 780.9



Effect of foreign exchange rate changes 33.9 - (18.2) 15.7 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalent at end of year 247.9 - 272.8 520.7 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Notes to the Financial Statements continued



For the year ended 31 March 2018



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Reclass of Consolidated Internally dividends from structured Financial reported realisations entities Statements 31 March 2017 £m £m £m £m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest received 142.3 (36.7) 126.8 232.4



Fees received 148.9 - (8.5) 140.4



Dividends received 29.8 159.1 (30.4) 158.5



Payments to suppliers and employees (115.0) - (20.9) (135.9)



Proceeds from sale of current financial assets 374.6 - - 374.6



Purchase of current financial assets (220.9) - - (220.9)



Purchase of loans and investments (366.0) - (1,978.6) (2,344.6)



Proceeds from sale of loans and investments 716.5 (122.4) 1,273.3 1,867.4



Net cash outflow from derivative contracts (132.1) - (18.1) (150.2) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash generated from/(used in) operating activities 578.1 - (656.4) (78.3) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Taxes paid (7.7) - - (7.7) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities 570.4 - (656.4) (86.0) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash used in investing activities (4.1) - - (4.1) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dividends paid (270.9) - - (270.9)



Interest paid (53.0) - (96.4) (149.4)



Increase in long 523.4 - 1,407.7 1,931.1 term borrowings



Repayment of long (342.0) - (465.9) (807.9) term borrowings



Purchase of remaining 49% of Longbow Real Estate Capital LLP (41.7) - - (41.7)



Purchase of own shares (23.6) - - (23.6)



Proceeds on issue of shares 1.5 - - 1.5 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash (used (206.3) - 845.4 639.1 in)/generated from financing activities ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net increase in cash 360.0 - 189.0 549.0 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalent at beginning of year 112.7 - 69.8 182.5



FX impact on cash 17.6 - 31.8 49.4 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalent at end of year 490.3 - 290.6 780.9 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



3. Dividends The proposed final ordinary dividend for the year ended 31 March 2018 is 21.0 pence per share (2017: 19.5 pence per share), which will amount to £59.4m (2017: £54.7m). The total dividend in respect of the year ended 31 March 2018 was 30.0 pence per share (2017: 27.0 pence per share)



Of the £80.7m (2017: £70.9m) of ordinary dividends paid during the year, £1.4m were reinvested under the dividend reinvestment plan that was offered to shareholders (2017: £1.2m). A special dividend of £200m was paid in the prior year, which amounted to 63.4 pence per share.



Notes to the Financial Statements continued



For the year ended 31 March 2018



4. Earnings per share



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Year ended Year ended 31 March 31 March 2018 2017 £m £m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings for the purposes of basic and diluted earnings per share being net profit attributable to the equity holders of the Parent 251.0 217.8 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purposes of basic earnings per share 282,649,240 292,255,497



Effect of dilutive potential ordinary share options 25,601 13,654 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purposes of diluted earnings per share 282,674,841 292,269,151 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Earnings per share 88.8p 74.5p -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Diluted earnings per share 88.8p 74.5p --------------------------------------------------------------------------



Reconciliation of total number of shares allotted, called up and in issue



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of shares Number of shares in own allotted, called up and share reserve in issue ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- As at 1 April 2017 293,903,724 13,363,728



Purchased - 2,872,221



Options/awards exercised - (4,880,183)



Shares issued 151,704 - ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- As at 31 March 2018 294,055,428 11,355,766 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



5. Tax (credit) / expense



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Analysis of tax on ordinary activities Year ended Year ended 31 March 2018 31 March 2017 £m £m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Current tax



Current year (6.4) 11.6



Prior year adjustment 14.6 (9.7) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8.2 1.9 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Deferred tax



Current year (41.4) 26.8



Prior year adjustment (18.5) 5.5 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (59.9) 32.3 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tax(credit)/charge on profit on ordinary activities (51.7) 34.2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Notes to the Financial Statements continued



For the year ended 31 March 2018



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Year ended Year ended 31 March 2018 31 March 2017 £m £m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit on ordinary activities before tax 199.1 252.4



Profit before tax multiplied by the rate of corporation tax in the UK of 19% (2017: 20%) 37.8 50.5



Effects of:



Prior year adjustment to current tax 14.6 (9.7)



Prior year adjustment to deferred tax (18.6) 5.5



Non-taxable and non-deductible items - 3.4



Current year provision (credit)/charge for tax risks (27.1) 2.9



Different tax rates of overseas subsidiaries (38.0) (16.5)



Changes in statutory tax rates - (1.9)



Substantial shareholder exemption - deferred tax adjustment (15.4) -



Other temporary differences (5.0) - ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Current tax (credit)/charge for the year (51.7) 34.2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The effective tax rate is lower than the standard corporation tax rate of 19%. This is in part due to a significant proportion of the Investment Company's assets being invested directly into funds based outside the United Kingdom. Investment returns from these funds are paid to the Group in the form of non- taxable dividend income. This outcome is in line with other UK investment companies. The Investment Company's taxable costs can therefore be used to offset the taxable profits of our UK Fund Management business, reducing the overall Group charge.



In addition, there are two deferred tax accounting adjustments in the current year which have further reduced the tax charge:



I. Finance Act 2017 widened the definition of the 'Substantial Shareholder Exemption' rules which exempt companies from tax on the disposal of an investment in which 10% of the shares are held and certain other conditions met. As a result there are a small number of legacy assets, dating from when ICG was a principal investor, that will now qualify for SSE and be exempt from tax. As tax had previously been expected to be paid on these balances, a deferred tax liability of £15.4m had been accrued which has been released in the current year.



II. The Group has reviewed, and updated, its transfer pricing policy to reflect current business practices and in line with the OECD's 'Base Erosion and Profit Shifting' (BEPS) guidelines. The updated methodology was prepared in conjunction with our corporate tax advisers and the use of external benchmarking. Following this exercise, and in light of the Group's ongoing low risk tax status in the UK and no open enquiries elsewhere, the Directors reassessed the necessity for a tax risk provision. The Directors concluded that whilst there remains an inherent risk of challenge by UK and overseas tax authorities this was not sufficient to maintain the provision of £27.1m.



Reporting by strategic asset class



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Year ended Year ended 31 March 2018 31 March 2017 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AUM (€m) Fees (£m) AUM (€m) Fees (£m) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Investments



Management Fee Income - Corporate 6,195 58.0 6,137 56.2



Performance Fee Income - Corporate - 15.5 - 7.3



Management Fee Income - Senior Debt 7,364 17.0 4,385 13.5



Performance Fee Income - Senior Debt - 1.7 - 1.2



Management Fee Income - Australian - Senior Loans 314 0.8 283 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13,873 93.0 10,805 78.2 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IC co-investment - Corporate 1,398 11.6 1,275 11.8



IC co-investment - Senior Debt 34 0.3 38 0.3



IC co-investment - Australian Senior 0.6 Loans - - - ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 15,305 104.9 12,118 90.9 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Capital Market Investments



CLOs 5,771 25.6 5,383 20.4



Managed Accounts and Pooled Funds 1,912 5.7 788 2.9



Performance Fee Income - 3.6 - 0.4 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7,683 34.9 6,171 23.7 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IC co-investment 422 3.2 390 2.1 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 8,105 38.1 6,561 25.8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Real Asset Investments



Management Fee Income 3,509 20.5 3,290 20.9



Performance Fee Income - (2.0) - 1.0 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3,509 18.5 3,290 21.9 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IC co-investment 126 1.3 126 1.7 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 3,635 19.8 3,416 23.6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Secondary Investments



Management Fee Income 1,469 16.4 1,551 14.5



Performance Fee Income - 4.3 - 0.3 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1,469 20.7 1,551 14.8 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IC co-investment 184 1.4 179 1.6 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 1,653 22.1 1,730 16.4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Total External 26,534 167.1 21,817 138.6



Total IC co-investment 2,164 17.8 2,008 18.1 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 28,698 184.9 23,825 156.7 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Glossary



Items denoted with a ¹ throughout this document have been identified as non IFRS GAAP alternative performance measures. These are defined below:



Term Short form Definition Adjusted earnings per share Adjusted EPS Adjusted profit after tax (annualised when reporting a six month period's results) divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares as detailed in note 4. Adjusted Group profit before tax



Group profit before tax adjusted for the impact of the consolidated structured entities and the presentation of Nomura ICG KK and Questus Energy Pty Limited.



As at 31 March, this is calculated as follows:



2018 2017



Profit before tax £199.1m £252.4m



Less consolidated structured entities (£30.8m) (£16.2m)



Adjusted group profit before tax £168.3m £236.2m



Adjusted Investment Company profit before tax



Investment Company profit adjusted for the impact of the consolidated structured entities and the presentation of Nomura ICG KK and Questus Energy Pty Limited.



As at 31 March, this is calculated as follows:



2018 2017



Investment Company profit before tax £103.8m £178.4m



Less consolidated structured entities (£30.8m) (£16.2m)



Adjusted Investment Company profit before tax £73.0m £162.2m



Adjusted return on equity



Adjusted profit after tax (annualised when reporting a six month period's results) divided by average shareholders' funds for the period. As at 31 March, this is calculated as follows:



2018 2017



Adjusted profit after tax £224.0m £201.3m



Average shareholders' funds £1,173.5m £1,115.8m



Adjusted return on equity 19.1% 18.0%



Asset Impairments



Asset impairments are recognised on debt instruments to the extent that the debt is deemed irrecoverable. Asset impairments are reported on an internal basis and includes impairments on assets where the Group's co-investment is through a fund structure, but the underlying assets are interest bearing. See note 2 for a full reconciliation. Assets under management AUM Value of all funds and assets managed by the FMC. During the investment period third party (external) AUM is measured on the basis of committed capital. Once outside the investment period third party AUM is measured on the basis of cost of investment. AUM is presented in Euros, with non-Euro denominated at the period end closing rate. Balance sheet investment portfolio



The balance sheet investment portfolio represents non-current financial assets from the Statement of Financial Position, adjusted for the impact of the consolidated structured entities and the presentation of Nomura ICG KK. See note 2 for a full reconciliation. Capital gains



Capital gains represent the increase in value of equity investments. Capital gains reported on an internal basis excludes the impact of the consolidated structured entities and excludes capital gains where the Group's investment is through a fund structure, but the underlying assets are interest bearing. See note 2 for a full reconciliation. Cash profit PICP Cash profit is defined as internally reported profit before tax and incentive schemes, adjusted for non-cash item.



2018 2017



Adjusted profit before tax £168.3m £236.2m



Add back incentive schemes £104.8m £88.0m



Other adjustments (£18.2m) £83.3m



Cash profit £254.9m £407.5m



Dividend income



Dividend income represents distributions received from equity investments. Dividend income reported on an internal basis excludes the impact of the consolidated structured entities and includes dividends on assets where the Group's co-investment is through a fund structure. See note 2 for a full reconciliation. Earnings per share



Profit after tax (annualised when reporting a six month period's results) divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares as detailed in note 4. Gearing



Gearing is used by management as a measure of balance sheet efficiency. Gross borrowings, excluding the consolidated structured entities, divided by closing shareholders' funds. Gross borrowings represent the cash amount repayable to debt providers. As at 31 March, this is calculated as follows:



2018 2017



Gross borrowings £4,333m £4,305m



Less consolidated structured entities (£3,312m) (£3,186m) ----------------------------------------------------------------- Adjusted gross borrowings £1,021m £1,119m



Shareholders' funds £1,318m £1,173m



Gearing 0.77x 0.95x



Interest expense



Interest expense excludes the cost of financing associated with the consolidated structured entities. See note 2 for a full reconciliation. Interest income



Interest income is contractual income earned on debt investments. Interest income reported on an internal basis excludes the impact of the consolidated structured entities and includes interest income on assets where the Group's co- investment is through a fund structure, but the underlying assets are interest bearing. See note 2 for a full reconciliation. Net asset value per share



Total equity from the Statement of Financial Position divided by the closing number of ordinary shares. As at 31 March, this is calculated as follows:



2018 2017



Total equity £1,318m £1,173m



Closing number of ordinary shares 282,699,662 280,539,996



Net asset value per share 466p 418p



Net current assets



The total of cash, plus current financial assets, plus other current assets, less current liabilities as internally reported. This excludes the consolidated structured entities and the presentation of Nomura ICG KK and Questus Energy Pty Limited. As at 31 March, this is calculated as follows:



2018 2017



Cash £248.0m £490.3m



Current financial assets £107.2m £89.7m



Other current assets £244.7m £172.9m



Current financial liabilities (£183.7m) -



Other current liabilities (£188.1m) (£158.8m)



Net current assets £228.1m £594.1m



On an IFRS GAAP basis net current assets are as follows:



2018 2017



Cash £520.7m £780.9m



Current financial assets £107.2m £89.7m



Other current assets £405.5m £282.3m



Current financial liabilities (£183.7m) -



Other current liabilities (£568.1m) (£486.1m)



Net current assets £281.6m £666.8m



Net debt



Net debt, along with gearing, is used by management as a measure of balance sheet efficiency. Net debt includes unencumbered cash whereas gearing uses gross borrowings and is therefore not impacted by movements in cash balances. Total drawn debt less unencumbered cash of the Group, excluding the consolidated structured entities and the presentation of Nomura ICG KK and Questus Energy Pty Limited. As at 31 March, this is calculated as follows:



2018 2017



Adjusted gross borrowings £1,021.1m £1,119.0m



Less unencumbered cash (£247.6m) (£489.9m)



Net debt £773.5m £629.1m



Net investment returns



Net investment returns is the total of interest income, capital gains, dividend and other income less asset impairments. Operating cashflow



Operating cashflow represents the cash generated from operating activities from the Statement of Cash Flows, adjusted for the impact of the consolidated structured entities, the presentation of Nomura ICG KK. See note 2 for a full reconciliation. Operating expenses of the Investment Company



Investment Company operating expenses are adjusted for the impact of the consolidated structured entities, the presentation of Nomura ICG KK and Questus Energy Pty Limited. See note 2 for a full reconciliation. Operating profit margin



Fund Management Company profit divided by Fund Management Company total revenue. As at 31 March this is calculated as follows:



2018 2017



Fund Management Company Profit £95.3m £74.0m



Fund Management Company Total Revenue £210.1m £179.7m



Operating profit margin 45.4% 41.2%



Return on equity ROE Profit after tax (annualised when reporting a six month period's results) divided by average shareholders' funds for the period. Third party fee income



Fees generated on fund management activities as reported in the Fund Management Company including fees generated on consolidated structured entities which are excluded from the IFRS consolidation position. See note 2 for a full reconciliation. Weighted average fee rate



An average fee rate across all strategies based on fee earning AUM in which the fees earned are weighted based on the relative AUM.



Other definitions which have not been identified as non IFRS GAAP alternative performance measures are as follows:



+---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Term |Short form|Definition | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |AIFMD | |The EU Alternative Investment | | | |Fund Managers Directive. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Catch up fees | |Fees charged to investors who | | | |commit to a fund after its first | | | |close. This has the impact of | | | |backdating their commitment | | | |thereby aligning all investors in| | | |the fund. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Closed end fund | |A fund where investor's | | | |commitments are fixed for the | | | |duration of the fund and the fund| | | |has a defined investment period. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Co-investment |Co-invest |A direct investment made | | | |alongside or in a fund taking a | | | |pro-rata share of all | | | |instruments. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Collateralised Debt Obligation |CDO |Investment grade security backed | | | |by a pool of non mortgage based | | | |bonds, loans and other assets. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Collateralised Loan Obligation |CLO |CLO is a type of CDO, which is | | | |backed by a portfolio of loans. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Close | |A stage in fundraising whereby a | | | |fund is able to release or draw | | | |down the capital contractually | | | |committed at that date. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Direct investment funds | |Funds which invest in self- | | | |originated transactions for which| | | |there is a low volume, inactive | | | |secondary market. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |EBITDA | |Earnings before interest, tax, | | | |depreciation and amortisation. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Employee Benefit Trust |EBT |Special purpose vehicle used to | | | |purchase ICG plc shares which are| | | |used to satisfy share options and| | | |awards granted under the Group's | | | |employee share schemes. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Financial Conduct Authority |FCA |Regulates conduct by both retail | | | |and wholesale financial service | | | |firms in provision of services to| | | |consumers. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Financial Reporting Council |FRC |UK's independent regulator | | | |responsible for promoting high | | | |quality corporate governance and | | | |reporting. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Fund Management Company |FMC |The Group's fund management | | | |business, which sources and | | | |manages investments on behalf of | | | |the IC and third party funds. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |HMRC | |HM Revenue & Customs, the UK tax | | | |authority. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |IAS | |International Accounting | | | |Standards. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |IFRS | |International Financial Reporting| | | |Standards as adopted by the | | | |European Union. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Illiquid assets | |Asset classes which are not | | | |actively traded. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Internal Capital Adequacy |ICAAP |The ICAAP allows companies to | |Assessment Process | |assess the level of capital that | | | |adequately supports all relevant | | | |current and future risks in their| | | |business. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Investment Company |IC |The Investment Company invests | | | |the Group's capital in support of| | | |third party fundraising and funds| | | |the development of new | | | |strategies. | | | | | | | | | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Internal Rate of Return |IRR |The annualised return received by| | | |an investor in a fund. It is | | | |calculated from cash drawn from | | | |and returned to the investor | | | |together with the residual value | | | |of the asset. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Key Man | |Certain funds have designated Key| | | |Men. The departure of a Key Man | | | |without adequate replacement | | | |triggers a contractual right for | | | |investors to cancel their | | | |commitments. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Key performance indicator |KPI |A business metric used to | | | |evaluate factors that are crucial| | | |to the success of an | | | |organisation. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Key risk indicator |KRI |A measure used to indicate how | | | |risky an activity is. It is an | | | |indicator of the possibility of | | | |future adverse impact. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Liquid assets | |Asset classes with an active, | | | |established market in which | | | |assets may be readily bought and | | | |sold. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Open ended fund | |A fund which remains open to new | | | |commitments and where an | | | |investor's commitment may be | | | |redeemed with appropriate notice.| +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Payment in kind |PIK |Also known as rolled up interest.| | | |PIK is the interest accruing on a| | | |loan until maturity or | | | |refinancing, without any cash | | | |flows until that time. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Performance fees |Carry |Share of profits that the fund | | | |manager is due once it has | | | |returned the cost of investment | | | |and agreed preferred return to | | | |investors. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Realisation | |The return of invested capital in| | | |the form of principal, rolled up | | | |interest and/or capital gain. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Securitisation | |A form of financial structuring | | | |whereby a pool of assets is used | | | |as security (collateral) for the | | | |issue of new financial | | | |instruments. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Senior debt | |Senior debt ranks above mezzanine| | | |and equity. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Total AUM | |The aggregate of the third party | | | |external AUM and the Investment | | | |Company's balance sheet. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |UK Corporate Governance Code |The Code |Sets out standards of good | | | |practice in relation to board | | | |leadership and effectiveness, | | | |remuneration, accountability and | | | |relations with shareholders. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |UNPRI | |UN Principles for Responsible | | | |Investing. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Weighted average | |An average in which each quantity| | | |to be averaged is assigned a | | | |weight. These weightings | | | |determine the relative importance| | | |of each quantity on the average. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+



Company timetable



Ex-dividend date 14 June 2018



Record date 15 June 2018



Last date for dividend reinvestment election 17 July 2018



AGM and Trading statement 26 July 2018



Payment of ordinary dividend 7 August 2018



Half year results announcement 15 November 2018



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Intermediate Capital Group plc via GlobeNewswire



BYT1DJ1R4



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX