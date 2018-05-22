

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open on a subdued note Tuesday as investors fret over political uncertainty in Italy.



Markets have been spooked by surging borrowing costs in Italy after the country's populist parties selected Giuseppe Conte, a little-known civil law professor with a long résumé, as their candidate for prime minister.



Asian stocks dipped in thin holiday trade as a firmer dollar sapped demand for emerging market assets.



The dollar hovered near four-month highs on renewed optimism about global growth while oil prices held steady after hitting their highest levels in three and a half years overnight on concerns over U.S. sanctions targeting Venezuela.



The day's economic calendar remains light, with only public sector finance data from the U.K. due later in the session.



Overnight, U.S. stocks rose to close at two-month highs as concerns about a possible trade war between the U.S. and China ebbed.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 1.2 percent, the S&P 500 gained 0.7 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added half a percent.



European markets closed near four-month highs on Monday amid an easing in trade tensions. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index gained 0.3 percent.



France's CAC 40 index rose 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 1 percent while the German market was closed for a holiday.



