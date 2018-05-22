NYSE bekommt Stacey Cunningham als Präsidentin >> Bildauswahl durch die BSNgine, zum Originalzusammenhang » NioCorp erteilt Rockwell Automation... » Von ResMed finanzierte Studien weisen... A woman will lead the New York Stock Exchange for the first time in its 226-year history The NYSE has named Stacey Cunningham as the successor of president Tom Farley, a spokeswoman told Business Insider.Farley is leaving the exchange to lead a venture backed by Daniel Loeb's hedge fund, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.The parent company of the New York Stock Exchange has named a new president to lead the iconic Wall Street institution, a spokeswoman confirmed to Business Insider. Stacey Cunningham, the chief operating officer of the NYSE, is set...

