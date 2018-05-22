sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

18,18 Euro		+0,11
+0,61 %
WKN: 874082 ISIN: GB0007668071 Ticker-Symbol: CS3 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP PLC
CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP PLC18,18+0,61 %