

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Financial services firm Close Brothers Group plc. (CBG.L) reported Tuesday that it performed well in the third quarter, notwithstanding slightly weaker market conditions at the start of the period. Following the good performance in the year to date, the company said it remains well positioned for the full year.



In its trading update, Close Brothers said its Banking division achieved solid loan book growth, while maintaining disciplined approach to lending. Bad debts remained low across all businesses and the bad debt ratio was unchanged on the first half overall. The net interest margin year to date remained in line with the last financial year, reflecting continued pricing discipline.



The loan book grew 2.4% in the quarter, and 4.1% year to date, to 7.2 billion pounds. Commercial and Property both delivered good growth, while the Retail loan book remained broadly flat.



Winterflood continued to perform well, benefiting from increased trading activity in April.



Asset Management also delivered a good result, with strong net inflows more than offsetting negative market movements. Managed assets increased 2% in the quarter to 9.9 billion pounds as of April 30.



