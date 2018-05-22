NSW Health, Australia's Largest Public Health System, has Selected Sectra as Preferred Vendor for a Large Enterprise Imaging IT Solution

LINKÖPING, Sweden and SYDNEY, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NSW Health in Australia has signed a Proof of Concept agreement with the international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B), which has been selected as the preferred vendor for a large enterprise imaging IT solution in New South Wales following a competitive tender process. The goal is to provide eleven NSW Health organizations (10 Local Health Districts and NSW Pathology) with a consolidated imaging IT infrastructure and allow for increased efficiency by seamless sharing of images and information across departments and locations.

NSW Health has clearly articulated the need for a PACS/RIS and a shared platform with the ability to collaborate around medical images and information across its multiple Local Health Districts in NSW. The hospitals taking part manage a joint volume of around 3 million imaging exams per year. Procurement of a consolidated medical image (PACS) and information (RIS) solution will support NSW Health's aim to deliver world-class integrated clinical care.

"We are happy to confirm that Sectra has been selected as the preferred vendor for the PACS/RIS solution for 10 Local Health Districts and NSW Pathology. The solution was selected by clinicians, radiology subject matter experts and ICT professionals which ensures that the best available solution will be delivered to support our highly skilled clinical staff in providing excellent patient care. We expect that the solution will also provide significantly improved capability for result notification, scheduling, and secure sharing of images across the health system," says Dr Zoran Bolevich, Chief Executive of eHealth NSW and Chief Information Officer for NSW Health.

Subject to successful completion of the Proof of Concept phase, NSW Health plans to sign a 10-year contract with Sectra for the implementation and ongoing support of a PACS/RIS solution for 10 Local Health Districts and NSW Pathology. The potential contract includes substantial deliveries from sub-contractors. The final agreement is subject to a successful finalization of contract terms and conditions.

Sectra's enterprise imaging portfolio provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs and improves patient outcome while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution supports the most image-intense departments-radiology, pathology, cardiology and orthopaedics. Being built on the same technical platform, customers can easily extend a departmental solution to create a comprehensive VNA. Capture, store, access, share, and collaborate around medical multimedia throughout the entire enterprise and beyond. Read more about Sectra's solutions and why Sectra PACS is "Best in KLAS" for a fifth consecutive year at www.sectra.com/medical/.

