LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Balfour Beatty Plc (BBY.L) reported that its trading is in line with full year expectations. The Group continues to make good progress on the second phase of the Build to Last transformation programme and remains on track to achieve industry standard margins in the second half of 2018.



The Group said there is no change to the 105 - 120 million pounds cash outflow guidance for 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX