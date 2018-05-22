

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shaftesbury PLC (SHB.L), a real estate investment trust, reported Tuesday that its first-half profit after tax increased 20.8% to 123.7 million pounds from last year's 102.4 million pounds.



Basic earnings per share were 41.7 pence, up 13.6 percent from 36.7 pence a year ago. EPRA earnings were 25.0 million pounds, up 9.6%.



Net property income grew 5.5 percent to 46.2 million pounds from 43.8 million pounds last year.



Further, the company announced interim dividend increase of 5.1% to 8.3p per share.



Brian Bickell, Chief Executive, said, 'We are confident that our exceptional portfolio, located in the centre of one of the world's leading global cities, managed by an experienced and enthusiastic team and supported by robust finances, is well-placed to continue to deliver excellent long-term returns for shareholders.'



