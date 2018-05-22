Enzymatica AB: Enzymatica signs agreement with Qualia Pharma for Greece and Cyprus

Press release

Lund May 22, 2018

Enzymatica signs agreement with Qualia Pharma for Greece and Cyprus

Enzymatica has entered into a distribution agreement with Qualia Pharma for marketing and sales of ColdZyme Mouth Spray on the Greek and Cypriot market. The background to the agreement is that Qualia Pharma acquired Life NLB on March 1, 2018. The distribution agreement that Enzymatica previously had with Life NLB is now being transferred to Qualia Pharma.

"We see a clear advantage to signing an agreement with Qualia Pharma, which is a larger market participant and can conduct a stronger marketing campaign for ColdZyme in Greece and on Cyprus," says Fredrik Lindberg, CEO of Enzymatica.

"We see excellent potential for ColdZyme in our market, given the successful launch in other European markets. We consider being able to sell a product that attacks the cause of colds - viruses - to be a major advantage compared with most cold products, which are aimed at alleviating symptoms," says Fotis Sakellaridis, CEO of Qualia Pharma.



The Greek and Cypriot cold products market, which is estimated to be worth SEK 670 million, is a stable market. ColdZyme began to be sold to pharmacies in both markets in 2017. In 2018 a launch was initiated targeting consumers, pharmacists and healthcare personnel.

Qualia Pharma is a Greek pharmaceutical company active in pharmaceuticals, nutritional supplements and medical devices. The company was founded in 2009 and conducts research in fields such as osteoarthritis, diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, and biological products for development of drug molecules. Qualia Pharma conducts research in collaboration with universities and research institutes. The company has 43 employees and sales of SEK 50 million.

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Lindberg, CEO, Enzymatica AB

Tel: +46 (0)708-86 53 70 | Email: fredrik.lindberg@enzymatica.com (mailto:fredrik.lindberg@enzymatica.com)

About Enzymatica AB

Enzymatica AB is a Swedish life science company that develops and sells medical devices for infection-related diseases. The products are based on a barrier technology that includes marine enzymes. The company's first product is ColdZyme Mouth Spray, which can prevent colds and reduce the duration of disease. The product has been launched in about ten markets. The strategy is to continue to grow by strengthening the Company's position in existing markets and expanding into new geographic markets through established partners. The company has its headquarters in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq First North. For more information, visit: www.enzymatica.com (http://www.enzymatica.com).

Enzymatica's certified adviser is Erik Penser Bank.För mer information, kontakta:

Fredrik Lindberg, VD Enzymatica AB

Tel: 0708-86 53 70 | E-post: fredrik.lindberg@enzymatica.com (mailto:fredrik.lindberg@enzymatica.com)

Om Enzymatica AB

Enzymatica AB är ett life science-bolag som utvecklar och säljer medicintekniska produkter mot infektionsrelaterade sjukdomar. Produkterna är baserade på en barriärteknologi, som inkluderar marina enzymer. Bolagets första produkt är ColdZyme Munspray som kan förhindra förkylning, och kan förkorta sjukdomsperioden. Produkten har lanserats på ett tiotal marknader. Strategin är att fortsätta växa genom att stärka positionen på befintliga marknader och expandera till fler geografiska marknader via etablerade partners. Bolaget har huvudkontor i Lund och är listat på Nasdaq First North. För mer information, besök: www.enzymatica.se (http://www.enzymatica.se/).

Enzymaticas Certified Adviser är Erik Penser Bank.

