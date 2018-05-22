Former Dragons' Den Success ValueMyStuff Re-launches Online Platform

LONDON, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The world's No.1 online valuations and appraisals service has undergone a year's development work and re-launched. With dozens of improvements and advances in the technological offering, digital experience and a new mobile app, ValueMyStuff's website relaunch proves popular with customers

ValueMyStuff, the world's number one online valuations and appraisals service, has relaunched offering a host of new features, advancing its technological offering and is expanding rapidly. The business, launched in 2009, grew quickly following the launch and founder Patrick van der Vorst's appearance on the UK's Dragons' Den, where the initial investment was secured.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/694749/ValueMyStuff_Logo.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/694747/ValueMyStuff_Platform.jpg )

Now, eight years on, the business has undergone a full year of development work, to bring customers an even slicker and more impressive valuations solution. The service provides customers with an expert opinion and valuation report on any item submitted, with an impressive 48-hour turnaround time. Now, the redevelopment brings with it an overhauled members' account area, where customers can build a collection of item valuations, combine their valuation reports and see the total value of their collection too. This, together with the new iOS and Android smartphone app, additional credit purchasing options and an improved submission process, have helped ValueMyStuff's recent growth to increase by 38%.

In addition to the improved customer experience, the re-launch of ValueMyStuff brings with it exciting technical advances for its partners too. With experts covering more than 40 distinct categories - everything from classic cars and furniture, to coins, medals and artworks - ValueMyStuff can now offer their valuations as a white-labelled service. And with 16 partners already onboard, including several auction houses where online valuations are being run exclusively through ValueMyStuff, proof of its success is already being seen.

Patrick van der Vorst, the company's founder and CEO said:

"With the increase in technological advances, customer expectations and competition between auction houses, our service is helping partners to dramatically speed up their lead times, offer expertise in categories they previously would not have been able to and to keep their energies focused on the revenue generating activities so vital to their businesses success. I'm so proud of what ValueMyStuff can offer, the experts we have are fantastic and this recent redevelopment continues to aide us in standing out as the market leader in online valuations."

Customers can now purchase valuation and appraisal credits for as little as £10/$10/€10 per credit. Additionally, ValueMyStuff offer the ability to submit an item for express review within 24-hours. For more information please visit ValueMyStuff.com .