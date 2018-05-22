Invuo Considers Legal Actions Related to the AJ Group Transaction

STOCKHOLM, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Following today's announcement of Invuo Technologies AB's ("Invuo") sale of assets related to Seamless Distribution Systems AB ("SDS"), Invuo confirms that it will now consider to take legal actions as a result of the non-executed transaction with AJ Group Holdings Ltd ("AJ Group").

As announced in a press release on March 6, 2018, AJ Group has signed a subscription undertaking which represented a total investment, in Invuo shares and SDS related assets, of SEK 52 million. As AJ Group has failed to fulfil its legal obligations under the subscription undertaking, Invuo will consider taking legal actions as a result of this severe breach of contract.

In addition, and as announced separately, Sheliza Jamal, has resigned from the Invuo Board.

About Invuo

Since 2001 Invuo has been providing its proprietary solutions and systems for mobile phone transactions. Invuo operates in two main business areas; mobile phone payment solutions provided through the brand MeaWallet, and distribution of e-products. www.invuo.com

