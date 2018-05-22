

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG.L) reported profit before tax of 134.1 million pounds for the year ended 31 March 2018, compared to a profit of 99.8 million pounds in the prior year. Earnings per share was 84.4 pence compared to 63.1 pence. Adjusted profit before tax was up 12% to 61.4 million pounds. EPRA earnings per share was 38.5 pence compared to 34.5 pence.



Revenue for the year was 116.7 million pounds compared to 109.1 million pounds, last year, an increase of 7%. Like-for-like revenue growth (excluding Nine Elms and Twickenham 2 acquired in April 2016 and Guildford Central opened in March 2018) was 7%.



The Board recommended the payment of a final dividend of 15.5 pence per share in addition to the interim dividend of 15.3 pence, giving a total dividend for the year of 30.8 pence, an increase of 12% from the prior year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX