

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Homeserve Plc (HSV.L), a home repairs and improvements business, reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2018 profit before tax climbed 25 percent to 123.3 million pounds from 98.3 million pounds last year.



Basic earnings per share grew 26 percent to 30.2 pence from 24.0 pence last year.



Adjusted profit before tax was 141.7 million pounds, compared to 112.4 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 33.6 pence, compared to 27.0 pence a year ago.



Revenue grew 15 percent to 899.7 million pounds from 785.0 million pounds last year.



Total customers increased 7% from last year to 8.4 million.



Further, the Board proposed to increase the final dividend to 14.4p per share, higher than 11.2p last year. This represents a 25% increase in the total ordinary dividend payment for the year of 19.1p.



Looking ahead, HomeServe said it has good prospects for growth in FY19 with attractive strategic opportunities in all its geographies. In particular, continued strong organic growth is expected in North America, with acquisitions providing opportunities to further accelerate business development across the Group.



Separately, HomeServe confirmed that Martin Bennett, CEO, HomeServe UK, will step down from the Board at the Annual General Meeting on July 20 and will leave the business later in 2018.



He has been with HomeServe over the last 15 years, and was appointed to the Board in 2009, first as Chief Financial Officer and latterly as UK CEO.



