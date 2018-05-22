STOCKHOLM, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Sheliza Jamal has informed the Chairman of the Board, Tomas Jalling, that Jamal, effective immediately, resigns from Invuo Technologies AB's Board of Directors.



This information is such that Invuo Technologies AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 CEST on May 22, 2018.

About Invuo

Since 2001 Invuo has been providing its proprietary solutions and systems for mobile phone transactions. Invuo operates in two main business areas; mobile phone payment solutions provided through the brand MeaWallet, and distribution of e-products. www.invuo.com

For further information, please contact:

John Longhurst, CEO, john.longhurst@invuo.com , +46 8 564 878 00

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/invuo-technologies-ab/r/sheliza-jamal-resigns-from-invuo-s-board,c2526947

The following files are available for download: