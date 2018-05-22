Invuo Sells Financial Holdings Related to SDS

STOCKHOLM, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Invuo Technologies AB ("Invuo") has agreed to sell all of its financial holdings related to Seamless Distribution Systems ("SDS") for a total consideration of SEK 17.5 million. The SDS assets sold consist of shares in SDS corresponding to 23.3% of the shares in SDS, in total 1,610,618 shares, and loan obligations by SDS to Invuo (with a face value SEK 35 milion).

The purchaser of the SDS assets is a consortium of Swedish investors, which includes members of Management and the Board of SDS.

The transaction is expected to be closed no later than May 31, 2018.

For further information, please contact:

John Longhurst

CEO

john.longhurst@invuo.com

+46-8-564-878-00

This information is such that Invuo Technologies AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 on May 22, 2018.

About Invuo

Since 2001 Invuo has been providing its proprietary solutions and systems for mobile phone transactions. Invuo operates in two main business areas; mobile phone payment solutions provided through the brand MeaWallet, and distribution of e-products. www.invuo.com

