KnowBe4 Acquires Content Provider exploqii

KnowBe4 expands security awareness training materials library with new acquisition

TAMPA BAY, Florida, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, announced today that it has acquired international content provider exploqii.

In addition to the creation of bespoke explanatory animation videos, exploqii provides a multi-lingual library of pre-produced 2-minute educational videos in the categories of cybersecurity, security, data privacy and compliance. The videos treat over 50 subjects in 24 languages with more than one million client video views. Their unique content provides users with visual-based training to enhance their understanding of security topics such as phishing, ransomware, social engineering - and more.

"Our objective is to constantly provide fresh content to our users with useful, engaging materials," said Stu Sjouwerman. "This acquisition enables us to provide new materials allowing our customers to customize their new-school security awareness programs with the right training at the right time for their organization. We look forward to working with the bright professionals at exploqii to ultimately help our customers enhance the security posture of their organizations."

"We look forward to our joint future with KnowBe4," said Detlev Weise, exploqii co-founder and CEO. "With this winning combination, we provide our customers with a truly unique programme."



"With the new constellation, companies can raise employee awareness with short videos, provide detailed training programmes and test their 'human firewall' using simulated attacks - all from a single source," enthusiastically added Christine Kipke, co-founder and chief creative officer, exploqii.

For more information on exploqii, please visit https://www.exploqii.com/en/exploqii_library_security. For more information on KnowBe4, see https://www.knowbe4.com.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's most popular integrated new-school security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 18,000 organizations worldwide. Founded by data and IT security expert Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness of ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to security awareness training. Kevin Mitnick, internationally recognized computer security expert and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design KnowBe4's training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Thousands of organizations trust KnowBe4 to mobilize their end-users as the last line of corporate IT defence.

Number 231 on the 2017 Inc. 500 list, #70 on 2017 Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 and #2 in Cybersecurity Ventures Cybersecurity 500. KnowBe4 is headquartered in Tampa Bay, Florida with European offices in England and the Netherlands.

About exploqii

Based in Berlin and founded by Christine Kipke and Detlev Weise in 2014, exploqii is a leading explanatory video production company and content service provider for security & compliance education in Germany and Central Europe. exploqii videos are used as standalone awareness communication and education tools and supplements to existing eLearning or classroom training courses.

The exploqii video library has received much international recognition in the past 18 months. It was recently awarded the "Cybersecurity Excellence Award" at the beginning of 2018 and received the "OSPA - Outstanding Security Performance Award" in late 2016.

