Des-Case Announces IsoLogic

Expanding on 35 years of innovation, Des-Case enters the IIoT space with IsoLogic and the market's first connected desiccant breather

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tennessee, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Des-Case Corporation, a market leader in desiccant breathers and manufacturer of specialty filtration products that improve process equipment reliability and extend lubricant life for companies around the world, today announced the launch of IsoLogic, the first connected desiccant breather.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/694427/Des_Case_Corporation_IsoLogic_Family.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/694428/Des_Case_Corporation_Access.jpg

Patent-pending IsoLogic is Des-Case's first entrance into the rapidly growing Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) space, expanding on the launch of the first desiccant breather by the company in 1983 and its many innovations since.

It is projected that 20.4 billion connected things will be in use by 20201, and 86 percent of respondents to a Bsquare survey already have IIoT solutions in place2. Des-Case IsoLogic leverages connected technology to offer the most accurate breather on the market. By eliminating the subjectivity of color-changing desiccant media, IsoLogic sensor technology within the breather provides a digital reading of remaining breather life, saturation direction and breather temperature. An accurate reading of breather status means the breather is never replaced too early or left on too long leaving an asset unprotected. The humidity and temperature sensors in the desiccant breather communicate through an RFID-connected module, which synchronizes via Bluetooth to the corresponding IsoLogic app.

Users are able to view current breather status through a visual dashboard on the app and monitor alerts related to breather saturation, temperature and battery life. These insights provide maintenance and reliability staff a predictive look into proactively managing equipment. Additionally, a web-based platform allows users to view system status as well as historical trend data related to one or many breathers with IsoLogic technology. This data offers decision makers essential information to manage critical assets and plant-wide reliability programs. "While the precision and accuracy of IsoLogic technology is of definite value to customers, having the ability to detect and record the exact moment of sudden water ingress is what makes our connected breather an invaluable predictive maintenance tool," says Mark Barnes, Des-Case Vice President, Reliability Services.

Also, connected solutions like IsoLogic offer maintenance and reliability professionals a timesaving and safe way to monitor breather status on remote or hard-to-access equipment within a 100-foot range. Visual indicators on the module alert employees when the breather cartridge is ready to be replaced or batteries are running low.

IsoLogic technology is available on Des-Case VentGuard desiccant breathers. An ideal solution to protect low-flow applications with intermittent operations, VentGuard breathers have check-valve technology that isolates the system and only 'breathes' when necessary. Other applications for VentGuard breathers include gearboxes, high-humidity and wash-downs.

Des-Case CEO Brian Gleason states, "I believe Des-Case has built its excellent brand reputation by always staying connected to our customers?truly understanding their daily struggles and providing high-performing products that solve problems. With IsoLogic, Des-Case can be connected to our customers and serve them in a more modern and innovative way than ever before. IsoLogic will provide a level of accuracy and asset data that has not been available until now."

Partnering with Des-Case

IsoLogic is now available in beta test and limited quantities directly from Des-Case. Des-Case is currently partnered with several large organizations, spanning many industries, such as mining and minerals, food and beverage, pulp and paper, and general manufacturing. For more information on IsoLogic and potential partnerships, visit www.descase.com/isologic.

About Des-Case Corporation

Headquartered near Nashville, Tennessee, Des-Case Corporation manufactures specialty filtration products for industrial lubricants. Founded in 1983, the company markets a broad array of products designed to help companies make equipment investments last longer. Des-Case has worked with some of the world's largest companies, both directly and through partners. Its trademarked and patented solutions are marketed through an extensive distribution network, private label distributors, and OEM partners. For more information, visit www.descase.com or call 615-672-8800.

1https://www.gartner.com/newsroom/id/3598917

2 Bsquare, Annual IIoT Maturity Survey (2017)

For more information, contact:

Andrea Avery

Product Marketing Manager

Phone: 615.543.2799

Email: andrea.avery@descase.com