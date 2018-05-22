3-Minute Pothole Repair For Scotland: Fact Or Fiction?

Innovative product answers Scotland's pothole crisis quickly, easily, and permanently-guaranteed.

AYRSHIRE, Scotland, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The idea of permanently repairing a pothole in the time it takes to cook a three-minute egg seems too good to be true. But it can be done, even in the rain. Three men can roll up to a moderate-sized pothole, sweep it out, shovel some asphalt into the hole, compact it, and be done. They never have to return. That quick and easy pothole repair is immediately ready for traffic and guaranteed permanent, thanks to a product newly available in Scotland: EZ Street Asphalt.

Is this product the answer to Scotland's pothole crisis? Using EZ Street costs about half that of traditional methods. While only recently introduced to Scotland, the EZ Street product has a track record of more than 20 years. It has been used to great success in Canada, Australia and the United States. It even works in water, it's workable in any weather, and is guaranteed to outlast the surrounding pavement.

Why is a product that looks like cold asphalt so robust? And how can such a quick repair be guaranteed permanent? EZ Street features a proprietary, polymer-modified asphalt blend. The product can be stockpiled and is ready to use any time, in any weather, day or night. The process of using it as simple as tossing it into a pothole, compacting it, and the job is finished.

Traditional methods usually mean implementing a temporary cold patch, later to be replaced with hot-rolled asphalt. That means two visits to the repair site, two different crews, and two different loads of material for one repair. Doing the job once with EZ Street cuts the cost of that scenario by about 50%. The percentage is even greater if the temporary patch has to be replaced two or three times, as is happening in some locations.

EZ Street Asphalt is presently available in limited supply. For more information about the product, availability, or a demonstration, contact Paul Curran at 07469 814296.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HiWWywoIOTs

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/694474/Asphalt_that_works_in_water.jpg