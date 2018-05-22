The Birchman Group Receives 2018 SAP Most Innovative Partner Solution S/4HANA Cloud

LONDON, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Birchman Group today announced that it has won SAP's most innovative partner solution for S/4HANA Cloud award 2018. This was a competition open to partners globally and that showcases inventive apps, developed on the SAP Cloud Platform, that provide valuable extensions to S/4HANA Cloud. Birchman won this award for its VoiceWorks app which enables customers to engage with S/4HANA and SuccessFactors via spoken dialogue. Users get answers from SAP at the speed of speech; boosting productivity and delivering smarter insights in to business performance.

"All at Birchman, particularly the Innovation Team, are thrilled to have our work recognised by this award; and to continue to be regarded as one of the best and brightest partners in the SAP ecosystem" said Jon Rail, Head of Digital Innovation at Birchman. "We have a number of other apps planned under the VoiceWorks banner using voice recognition technology, machine learning and based on the SAP Cloud Platform. Our current focus is on enriching our S/4HANA Cloud Manufacturing Template with these intelligent extensions and look forward to making them available to customers via the SAP App Center."

SAP S/4HANA is the next generation intelligent ERP business suite and is available as a public cloud, private cloud and on-premise solution. Birchman have expertise across all editions and in particular the public cloud edition S/4HANA Cloud.

Award winners will be formally recognised at the SAP Global Partner Summit in Orlando, Florida on June 4. The SAP Global Partner Summit is held in conjunction with SAPPHIRE NOW Conference, the largest global business technology event, hosted by SAP June 5-7.

