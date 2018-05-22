Creation of aktiia SA - The Optical Revolution for Blood Pressure Monitoring

NEUCHÂTEL, Switzerland, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

CSEM announces the creation of a new startup, aktiia SA, which has been launched to commercialize its proprietary cuffless optical Blood Pressure Monitoring technology (oBPM[TM]). By offering continuous and accurate blood pressure measurement at the wrist, the creation of aktiia represents a major step forward in the precise long-term monitoring, diagnosis and treatment of hypertension as well as the fight against cardiovascular diseases

The Biggest Epidemic Ever Known to Mankind

According to the World Health Organization, one in three adults suffer from hypertension - that is 1.5 billion adults worldwide. Hypertension can lead to severe complications, such as stroke and heart failure. Each year, this illness results in 7.5 million premature deaths worldwide. The paradox of hypertension is that most people suffering from this condition are unaware of it. As such, hypertension is known as the «silent killer». Furthermore, the current «gold standard» for blood pressure measurement is performed with a cuff placed around the arm. This 110 years old technology is cumbersome and leads to low compliance for patients prescribed to self-monitor. As a consequence, healthcare professionals lack access to complete and high-quality data for their diagnosis and the treatment of this disease.

Facing Hypertension with a Strong Team and a Proven Track Record

Awarded the Neode Prize 2017, Josep Solà and Mattia Bertschi, together with their team at CSEM, developed the revolutionary cuffless optical Blood Pressure Monitoring technology (oBPM). oBPM combines common optical sensors and clinically validated software algorithms to measure an individual's blood pressure at the wrist. aktiia builds on a strong patent portfolio, over 15 years of CSEM experience in the field of non-occlusive blood pressure monitoring, more than 30 peer-reviewed publications, clinical trials in acute and low-acute settings, and worldwide acknowledgement of its accuracy. In the past months, the co-founders of the company, Mattia Bertschi (CEO) and Josep Sola (CTO), together with Tobias Pforr (Chief Marketing Officer), have built up a strong management team supported by leading US and Swiss venture capital investors. In the coming months, aktiia will be building a global team with offices in Switzerland and the US and expand its global strategic partnership network in Europe and the US.

Launch of the First Accurate Blood Pressure Monitor Solely Based on Optical Measurements

In the coming months, aktiia will release its technology in form of a CE-certified and FDA-approved medical wrist wearable that will seamlessly integrate into people's lives. Having robust and detailed yet comfortable monitoring of one's blood pressure will allow patients and healthcare professionals alike to better understand the underlying causes of high blood pressure in order to develop new approaches to deal with this limiting and life-threatening condition.

By deploying an accurate and comfortable technology for the diagnosis and management of hypertension, aktiia's mission is to contribute to prevention, to save lives and to help reduce healthcare costs worldwide. Be part of this revolution and get in touch - info@aktiia.com | http://www.aktiia.com

About aktiia

aktiia - The Optical Revolution for Blood Pressure Monitoring

Aktiia was founded in 2018 to commercialize its proprietary cuffless optical Blood Pressure Monitoring technology (oBPM) in order to contribute to the prevention of high blood pressure, to save lives and to help reduce healthcare costs worldwide. aktiia is headquartered in Neuchatel (Switzerland) with offices opening up in Zurich (Switzerland) and San Francisco (USA).

About CSEM

CSEM-technologies that make the difference

CSEM, founded in 1984, is a Swiss research and development center (public-private partnership) specializing in microtechnology, nanotechnology, microelectronics, system engineering, photovoltaics, and communications technologies. Around 450 highly qualified specialists from various scientific and technical disciplines work for CSEM in Neuchâtel, Zurich, Muttenz, Alpnach, and Landquart.

