

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Cranswick Plc. (CWK.L) reported that its profit for the year ended 31 March 2018 rose to 70.0 million pounds or 137.1 pence per share from 67.2 million pounds or 133.3 pence per share in the prior year.



Adjusted Group operating profit increased by 21.9 per cent to 92.8 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share rose 20 per cent to 145.0 pence compared to 120.9 pence in the prior year.



Total revenue in the year was 1.46 billion pounds. This was 18 per cent ahead of the previous year and was driven by robust growth across all product categories including further increases in exports. Like-for-like revenue increased 13 per cent over the prior year with corresponding volumes 8 per cent ahead.



The Board is proposing to increase the final dividend to 38.6 pence per share from 31.0 pence previously, an increase of 24.5 per cent.



Together with the interim dividend, which was raised by 15.3 per cent to 15.1 pence per share, this gives a total dividend for the year of 53.7 pence per share, an increase of 21.8 per cent on the 44.1 pence per share paid last year. This is the 28th consecutive year of dividend growth.



The final dividend, if approved by Shareholders, will be paid on 7 September 2018 to Shareholders on the register at the close of business on 20 July 2018.



Trading in the current financial year, which will be weighted more towards the second half, has started in line with management's expectations. The Board believes that the Company is well positioned to continue its successful development in the current year and going forward.



