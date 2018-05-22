

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against its most major counterparts in pre-European deals on Tuesday.



The euro fell to 0.8771 against the pound and 1.1772 against the greenback, from its early 6-day high of 0.8782 and a 4-day high of 1.1797, respectively.



The single currency slipped to more than a 4-month low of 1.5030 against the loonie, near 5-week low of 1.6908 against the kiwi and near a 4-month low of 1.5500 against the aussie, from yesterday's closing values of 1.5076, 1.6975 and 1.5552, respectively.



Reversing from an early high of 130.96 against the yen, the euro dropped to 130.60.



The next possible support for the euro is seen around 0.86 against the pound, 1.16 against the greenback, 128.00 against the yen, 1.49 against the loonie, 1.68 against the kiwi and 1.54 against the aussie.



