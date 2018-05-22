RBC Global Asset Management Grows Distribution Network in Continental Europe

LONDON, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) today announced the appointment of Roland Schmidt as Director of EMEA Business Development. Based in Frankfurt, Mr. Schmidt has been hired by RBC Europe Ltd. and will be focused on the distribution of RBC GAM investment strategies, helping to build and expand RBC GAM's presence in the German institutional market.

Mr. Schmidt joins the RBC team with more than 20 years of institutional sales experience. In his previous role at Carmignac Gestion, he was Head of Institutional and Wholesale for Germany and Austria for four years. In addition, Mr. Schmidt has also held roles at Fidelity Investments, Baring Asset Management and M&G Investments. He holds a Master's Degree in Political Science and English Studies from the University of Trier in Germany.

"RBC Global Asset Management is committed to providing exceptional investment solutions to institutional clients globally," said Clive Brown, CEO, RBC GAM International. "This growth in our distribution channel enhances our ability to provide clients in continental Europe with relevant investment solutions and valued service. Mr. Schmidt complements the strength of our existing team and shares our commitment to providing world-class client service."

Globally, the RBC GAM group of companies manages more than USD$330 billion in assets and has approximately 1,400 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes institutional money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manages approximately USD$330 billion in assets and has approximately 1,400 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

