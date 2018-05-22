

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halfords Group PLC (HFD.L) reported pretax profit of 67.1 million pounds for the 52 weeks to 30 March 2018 compared to 71.4 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 27.5 pence compared to 28.6 pence. Underlying pretax profit was 71.6 million pounds and underlying basic earnings per share was 29.6 pence, down 5.0% and 2.3% respectively.



Group revenue was 1.13 billion pounds, up 3.7%, with like-for-like sales growth of 2.0%. Revenue for the Retail business was 977.2 million pounds reflected, on a constant-currency basis, a like-for-like sales increase of 2.3%.



The Board has recommended a final ordinary dividend of 12.03 pence per share which, if approved, would take the full-year ordinary dividend to 18.03 pence per share, an increase of 3.0% on the prior year.



Looking forward, the Group currently anticipates fiscal 2019 pretax profit to be broadly in line with fiscal 2018.



