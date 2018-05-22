Leading provider of digital flight information makes key appointment to support drive for accelerated solutions growth

OAG, the global leader in flight information, is strengthening its leadership team with the addition of Ben Hollins as Chief Operating Officer. The appointment represents another significant investment by OAG in talent development, innovation and global growth.

"As we strive to grow and scale faster across the world, building a deep and talented team remains a top priority. The COO position is critical to helping us deliver our vision, growth and operational strategy," said Phil Callow, CEO of OAG. "Ben is an accomplished business leader with highly relevant experience. His addition will provide tremendous support as we strive to innovate further, grow faster and create significant value."

Hollins has a highly-successful track record in helping fast-growing businesses develop and scale. He brings 30 years of experience, with a focus on team development and building high-performance cultures.

Hollins was a key part of the team at Wood Mackenzie, another B2B data and solutions business, where he focused on growing the organisation through multiple changes of ownership, ahead of its acquisition by Verisk Analytics. His tenure at Wood Mackenzie culminated in a role on the Global Executive and Chairman of the EMEA business.

As COO, Hollins will be responsible for the operational infrastructure which supports OAG's new solution development, continuous improvement plans and ambitious growth objectives in the travel technology ecosystem. He will support project and process governance, enhance internal systems performance, coordinate overall strategy and merger and acquisition activity, and drive talent and culture development.

This addition to OAG's leadership team follows several other major appointments over the past 12 months, including Gehan Talwatte, formerly the CEO of Ascend, to Chairman and Vipul Nakum as Chief Product Officer.

"OAG has a strong team in place and ambitious growth goals that they're already successfully tracking towards," said Hollins. "The opportunity to join a rapidly-growing business, with ambitious expansion goals and an aggressive investment strategy, is incredibly compelling. I look forward to working with the team to help facilitate OAG's next phase of growth."

