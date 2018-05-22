Corona Renames The World Surf League's Bali Pro To "Corona Bali Protected" To Bring Attention To Marine Plastic Pollution

On a Mission to Protect Paradise, Corona Transforms Championship Tour Event to Raise Awareness of Marine Plastic Pollution

KERAMAS, Indonesia, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As title sponsor of the WSL's Bali Pro Championship Tour event, Corona is transforming the previously announced "Corona Bali Pro" and renaming it "Corona Bali Protected." This name change is aimed at sounding the alarm on one of the biggest threats to the survival of our oceans: marine plastic pollution. It stands for the vision of turning Bali into a pilot project, a blueprint for solving this global environmental issue by implementing the Parley AIR Strategy.

Last May, Corona made an ambitious commitment with Parley for the Oceans to protect 100 islands around the world from marine plastic pollution by 2020. In addition to this commitment, Corona and Parley are now inviting brands of the consumer packaged goods industry to join a task force with the objective of leaving a lasting legacy in Bali's coastal regions through the implementation of the Parley AIR strategy - Avoid plastic, Intercept plastic debris, and Redesign materials and products.

This new initiative will kick off at the start of the Corona Bali Protected event window with the following programs:

Beach cleanups with volunteers and ambassadors from Corona, Parley, and WSL PURE, the philanthropic arm of the WSL dedicated to ocean health. The cleanups will be organized in close collaboration with local communities, activists, and NGOs.





An immersive experience at the Corona x Parley Pavilion that will educate attendees about how plastic is destroying paradise while also highlighting ways that consumers, local industries, and global brands can all be part of the solution.





Inspirational and educational Parley Talks featuring Parley ambassadors and WSL athletes at the Casa Corona.





The Corona Highline specialty heat, a WSL-sanctioned surf competition featuring jerseys made from Parley Ocean Plastic and surfboards and fins made from eco-innovative, upcycled materials.





and surfboards and fins made from eco-innovative, upcycled materials. 100% single-use plastic-free events and activations with recycling programs on-site. The Komune Resort & Beach Club, an eco-friendly resort which will host the event, is already setting the example in Bali with a plastic-free philosophy and progressive recycling facilities.

With this event, Corona and Parley are kicking off a series of collaboration sessions with local activists and NGOs, government authorities, local industries, and global consumer packaged goods brands with the objective of creating a 5-year action plan, which will be presented in October 2018 in Bali.

While this event will raise awareness for the need to protect Bali from marine plastic pollution, the Corona x Parley partnership has already made an impact in several regions around the world. The Parley AIR Strategy is being implemented on over 30 islands in the Maldives, expanding to new islands in Australia, Mexico, Chile and the Dominican Republic.

The Corona Bali Protected in Keramas, Bali, Indonesia will take place from May 27 - June 9, 2018. For additional information, visit worldsurfleague.com/corona and 100islandsprotected.com.

ABOUT CORONA

Born in Mexico, Corona is the leading beer brand in the country, the most popular Mexican beer worldwide exported to more than 180 countries. Corona Extra was first brewed in 1925 at the Cervecería Modelo in Mexico City and is still proudly produced entirely in Mexico.

Corona is a pioneer in the beer industry by being the first to use a transparent bottle showcasing its purity and high quality to the world. Each glass bottle is produced in a glass factory in Mexico owned by the brand. The artwork found on the bottle is hand painted, highlighting our commitment to quality in our packaging and our Mexican heritage.

No Corona is complete without the lime. Naturally adding character, flavor and refreshment, the lime ritual is an integral part of delivering an experience that is truly unique to Corona. The brand is synonymous with the beach and celebrates time outdoors. It invites people to pause, relax and enjoy the simple pleasures of life.

ABOUT WSL

The World Surf League (WSL) is dedicated to celebrating the world's best surfing on the world's best waves through a variety of best-in-class audience platforms. The League, headquartered in Santa Monica, is a global sport with regional offices in Australasia, Africa, North America, South America, Hawaii, Japan and Europe.

The WSL has been championing the world's best surfing since 1976, annually running in excess of 180 global events across the Men's and Women's Championship Tours, the Big Wave Tour, Qualifying Series, Junior and Longboard Championships, as well as the WSL Big Wave Awards. The League possesses a deep appreciation for the sport's rich heritage while promoting progression, innovation and performance at the highest levels, and in doing so crowns the undisputed world champions in Men's, Women's across all divisions within the tour.

For more information, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com

