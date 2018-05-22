Tripp Lite Care Service and Support Keeps Organisations Fully Operational Around the Clock

Comprehensive maintenance and service program ensures maximum UPS reliability and longevity

CHICAGO, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripp Lite, a world-leading manufacturer of power protection and connectivity solutions, has introduced the Tripp Lite Care? service and support program. Tripp Lite Care? is a comprehensive maintenance and service program designed to ensure UPS reliability and longevity through proper installation, regular maintenance checks and other add-on services.

At the core of Tripp Lite Care? are Tripp Lite's Global Expert Service Team. The team provides expert consultation, installation assistance, user training, regular preventative maintenance and much more.

Organisations can choose a comprehensive service contract from one of several tiers, or customise the service to fit their specific needs and budget. Add-on services include 24/7 tech support, battery replacement, rapid-response service and extended warranties.

"We recognise what a significant investment UPS systems are," VP of International Service Brian Macnamara said. "The goal of Tripp Lite Care? is to maximise the UPS service life and prevent breakdowns that lead to costly downtime and premature replacement." Macnamara adds, "By offering Tripp Lite Care?, we prove our continued commitment to outstanding and expert service."

Key Features:

Expert Consultation

Installation Assistance

24/7 Technical Support

Customisable Service Plans

Preventative Maintenance

Rapid-Response Repair Service

User Training

Extended Warranties

About Tripp Lite

Outstanding product reliability and exceptional service have been Tripp Lite trademarks for 95 years. Tripp Lite's innovations include the world's first UPS system designed specifically for personal computers and the world's most trusted premium surge protector-the Isobar-with more than 19 million in use. Tripp Lite maintains the highest level of ready-to-ship inventory in the industry with more than 4,500 different products, including UPS systems, rack systems and cooling solutions, PDUs, PowerAlert software for enterprise-level system management and control, surge protectors, KVM switches, cables and connectivity products, inverters, power strips and notebook accessories. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Tripp Lite maintains a global presence with fully staffed offices worldwide. Additional information, including a list of Tripp Lite's sales offices and authorised reseller partners, can be found by visiting Tripp Lite's website: www.tripplite.com.



