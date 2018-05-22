ActiveOps Appoints Experienced COO as Chief Customer Officer

READING, England, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ActiveOps, leader in digital operations management solutions, announces the appointment of Steven Crook as its first Chief Customer Officer.

The core purpose of the Chief Customer Officer role will be to ensure that customers of ActiveOps achieve their desired outcomes through their interactions with the company and leveraging his experience as a serial client, Steven will also be responsible for deepening relationships with C-level contacts in both existing and prospective clients.

Commenting on Steven's appointment, Richard Jeffery, Group CEO of ActiveOps explains, "I am delighted we have been able to attract someone of Steven's experience and calibre to ActiveOps. Over the years, the passion and commitment from all of our staff to do the very best for our customers has for many years now resulted in an extremely low churn rate of less than 2%, evidencing customer retention has always been one of our areas of real strength. We are now looking to take this great track record on customer 'health' to the next level by industrialising our best practices in developing, implementing and managing a consistent and standardised Customer Success Management framework right across the group."

Steven spent the first 27 years of his career with the Barclays group, of which the first half was spent in the U.K. learning retail banking and the second half as a COO in a number of emerging market countries. During this time, he first became a client of ActiveOps as COO in Botswana and then again in their Egypt business.

From there he has undertaken further COO roles for 2 banking groups in the Middle East, before becoming a client of ActiveOps again at Allied Irish Banks where he was Customer Services Director and led their award-winning Operations Transformation Programme, in which ActiveOps played a key role. Most recently Steven was Customer Services Director at Centrica (which includes British Gas) where he was responsible for over 8,000 staff looking after 12M+ customers around the world.